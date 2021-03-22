Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at muted opening; FPI inflows into domestic stocks highest since FY13

Asian peers were trading mixed on Monday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter this week’s first trading session on the back of a volatile previous week. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,858 points while Nifty 50 is at 14,744. Domestic markets have been jittery owing to the rising treasury yields that have been keeping global markets on their toes. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was trading flat, hinting at a muted start for equity markets. Asian peers were trading mixed on Monday. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and KOSDAQ were up in green while Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were in the red.

Foreign Portfolio Investors have been flooding domestic markets this fiscal year. The latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed that FPI investment into domestic equities till March 10 of this fiscal year stood at $36 billion, their highest investment into the country since 2013. RBI said that FPIs have been pumping money into domestic equities and have remained net sellers in the debt market. The love shown by FPI to India has not been mirrored elsewhere. Most other Asian emerging markets have seen net outflows during the same period.

