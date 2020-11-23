Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; D-Street en route to witness record monthly FPI inflows

In the current week the November series Futures & Options contracts will expire, hence volatility is expected to be high.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty may start the week with gains as SGX Nifty was trading over 55 points higher during the early hours of trade on Monday. Domestic benchmark indices continued to chart their way to new all-time highs last week helped by another positive vaccine development news. In the current week, the November series Futures & Options contracts will expire, hence volatility is expected to be high. Asian peers were trading with gains on Monday morning. Shanghai Composite was up in the green along with Kospi and KOSDAQ while Hang Seng was trading flat.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have continued to buy domestic equities and debt instruments. So far in November FPIs have bought Rs 44,378 crore worth of stocks and Rs 5,175 crore worth of debt. If the inflows continue this week, November will witness the highest FPI inflows that India has ever received in a month. Earlier this year, FPIs had invested Rs 47,000 crore into domestic equities in the month of August — the highest till date.

