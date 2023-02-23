Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at muted start on F&O expiry; Asia, US markets react to FOMC minutes

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange (SGX) were trading 58 pts or 0.33% higher at 17,615.50 in the early morning trade.

The US stock market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.26%, S&P500 dropping 0.16% while Nasdaq rose 0.13%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices are likely to open flat on a monthly F&O expiry, hints global market trends. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 58 pts or 0.33% higher at 17,615.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.40%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.18% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 1.09% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.34%. The US stock market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.26%, S&P500 dropping 0.16% while Nasdaq rose 0.13%. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 fell 272.40 pts or 1.53% to 17,554.30 and BSE Sensex sank 927.74 pts or 1.53% to 59,744.98. All the sectoral indices ended in red with Bank Nifty tanking 677.70 pts or 1.67% to close at 39,995.90, Nifty Auto dipped 1.21%, Nifty IT dropped 1.10%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 1.91% and Nifty Metal tumbled 2.64%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 07:53 (IST) 23 Feb 2023 Asian markets trade mixed Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.40%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.18% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 1.09% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.34%.