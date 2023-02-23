scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex stare at muted start on F&O expiry; Asia, US markets react to FOMC minutes

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange (SGX) were trading 58 pts or 0.33% higher at 17,615.50 in the early morning trade.

Written by FE Business
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
The US stock market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.26%, S&P500 dropping 0.16% while Nasdaq rose 0.13%.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices are likely to open flat on a monthly F&O expiry, hints global market trends. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 58 pts or 0.33% higher at 17,615.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.40%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.18% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 1.09% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.34%. The US stock market ended the overnight session mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.26%, S&P500 dropping 0.16% while Nasdaq rose 0.13%. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 fell 272.40 pts or 1.53% to 17,554.30 and BSE Sensex sank  927.74 pts or 1.53% to 59,744.98. All the sectoral indices ended in red with Bank Nifty tanking 677.70 pts or 1.67% to close at 39,995.90, Nifty Auto dipped 1.21%, Nifty IT dropped 1.10%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 1.91% and Nifty Metal tumbled 2.64%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

07:53 (IST) 23 Feb 2023
Asian markets trade mixed

Asian markets were trading mixed with China’s Shanghai Composite index rising 0.40%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 0.18% and South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 1.09% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.34%.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 07:52 IST