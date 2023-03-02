Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open lower on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 62 pts or 0.35% lower at 17,457.50 in the early morning trade.

The US markets ended the overnight session mostly lower with S&P 500 falling 0.47%, Nasdaq dipping 0.66% while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose marginally by 0.02%.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices are likely to open lower on weekly F&O expiry amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 62 pts or 0.35% lower at 17,457.50 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.29%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.06% while China’s Shanghai Composite index rose marginally by 0.02% and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.27%. The US markets ended the overnight session mostly lower with S&P 500 falling 0.47%, Nasdaq dipping 0.66% while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose marginally by 0.02%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 surged 146.95 pts or 0.85% to 17,450.90 and BSE Sensex settled 448.96 pts or 0.76% higher at 59,411.08. Sectoral indices ended in green with Bank Nifty jumping 429.10 pts or 1.07% closing at 40,698.15. Nifty Auto rose 0.92%, Nifty IT climbed 1.46%, Nifty Metal skyrocketed 3.96% and Nifty PSU Bank advanced 2.98%. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:10 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 US indices end lower The US markets ended the overnight session mostly lower with S&P 500 falling 0.47%, Nasdaq dipping 0.66% while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose marginally by 0.02%. 08:10 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 Asian markets trade mixed Asian markets were trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.29%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.06% while China’s Shanghai Composite index rose marginally by 0.02% and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.27%. 08:10 (IST) 2 Mar 2023 SGX Nifty in red The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 62 pts or 0.35% lower at 17,457.50 in the early morning trade.