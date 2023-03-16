Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets may remain volatile on weekly F&O expiry. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 52 pts or 0.31% higher at 17,026.00 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading lower with China’s Shanghai composite index falling 0.28%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunging 1.12%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanking 1.65% and South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.04%. The US market ended the overnight session mostly in the red territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.87%, S&P 500 dropping 0.70 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose marginally by 0.05%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 71.15 pts or 0.42% to 16,972.15 and BSE Sensex tanked 344.29 pts or 0.59% to 57,555.90. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 359.90 pts or 0.91% to 39,051.50, Nifty IT sank 0.24%, Nifty Auto was down 0.51%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 1.21% and Nifty FMCG was down 0.56%.
