Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open lower on weekly F&O expiry; Asia, US markets in red, SGX Nifty gains

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 52 pts or 0.31% higher at 17,026.00. Asian markets were trading lower and the US market ended the overnight session mostly in the red territory.

The US market ended the overnight session mostly in the red territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.87%, S&P 500 dropping 0.70 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose marginally by 0.05%.

Go to Live Updates