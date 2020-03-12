Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at big gap down opening; FM Sitharaman to meet heads of merging banks today

Global shares tanked on Thursday after US President Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to US for 30 days, except from United Kingdom, to contain coronavirus blow

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled flat to positive on Wednesday with Sensex ending 62 points higher at 35697 while Nifty finished at 10,458 points. Investors would keenly watch industrial and manufacturing production data for January and retail inflation data for February. Global shares tanked on Thursday after US President Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to US for 30 days, except from United Kingdom, to contain coronavirus blow. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 3.3 per cent. Australia’s benchmark dived 3.7 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.7 per cent. On Wall Street, all three benchmarks fell after the World Health Organization (WHO) called the coronavirus a pandemic

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a big gap-down opening for the Sensex and Nifty, down 495 points or 4.74 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading lower at 9,959 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold meeting with chief executives of amalgamating banks on Thursday to review preparedness for the merger beginning April 1. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved consolidation of 10 state-owned banks into four. According to sources, the finance minister will review planning and preparedness of merging banks on March 12.

