Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at big gap down opening; FM Sitharaman to meet heads of merging banks today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled flat to positive on Wednesday with Sensex ending 62 points higher at 35697 while Nifty finished at 10,458 points. Investors would keenly watch industrial and manufacturing production data for January and retail inflation data for February. Global shares tanked on Thursday after US President Donald Trump banned all travel from Europe to US for 30 days, except from United Kingdom, to contain coronavirus blow. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 3.3 per cent. Australia’s benchmark dived 3.7 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.7 per cent. On Wall Street, all three benchmarks fell after the World Health Organization (WHO) called the coronavirus a pandemic
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a big gap-down opening for the Sensex and Nifty, down 495 points or 4.74 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading lower at 9,959 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold meeting with chief executives of amalgamating banks on Thursday to review preparedness for the merger beginning April 1. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved consolidation of 10 state-owned banks into four. According to sources, the finance minister will review planning and preparedness of merging banks on March 12.
Saudi Arabia sliced its oil prices by more than 30% and has set plans for a rise in production in April. Given the lack of consensus among OPEC+ countries and competition to have a better share in the world oil market, lower crude prices are going to stay for sometime. Also, the global slowdown, particularly slowing growth of two biggest oil consumers China and India, will keep the demand pressure on crude oil mute.
In the view of growing Coronavirus cases, Air India, the country’s national carrier, announced on Wednesday that it will be suspending all flight services to Rome and Milan in Italy and Seoul in South Korea. Both these countries, Italy and South Korea, are the worse Coronavirus-hit nations after the People’s Republic of China where it was first reported. Announcing Air India’s decision, an official said that flights to Rome in Italy are being suspended from, March 15 to March 25. In addition, flights to Seoul in South Korea and Milan in Italy are being discontinued from March 14 to March 28.
Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal on Wednesday met telecom secretary Anshu Prakash in connection with the telco’s AGR dues and reiterated that the company had fully paid its dues. Speaking to the media later, he said Airtel had made all the AGR payments and also submitted the supporting documents.
On Wall Street, all three benchmarks fell after the World Health Organization (WHO) called the coronavirus a pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,464.94 points, or 5.86%, to 23,553.22, the S&P 500 lost 140.85 points, or 4.89%, to 2,741.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 392.20 points, or 4.7%, to 7,952.05.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 3,515.38 crore while the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,835.46 crore on Wednesday, according to the data available with NSE.
