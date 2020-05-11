Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for Sensex, Nifty; FM Sitharaman to meet PSB chiefs

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest indicate a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 121 points or 1.31 per cent gain

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 posted gains on Friday on the back of positive global cues and of a possible stimulus package to be announced by the government. The 30-share index Sensex finished trade at 31,642, after falling nearly 450 points from day’s high. Nifty 50, on the other hand, ended the session at 9,251, falling from intraday high of 9,383. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.7% and South Korean stocks 0.3%. In Friday’s overnight trade on Wall Street, US indices logged gains for the week following data on historic job losses due to the COVID-19 crisis showed they were slightly fewer than feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 455.43 points, or 1.91%, to 24,331.32, the S&P 500 gained 48.61 points, or 1.69%, to 2,929.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 141.66 points, or 1.58%, to 9,121.32.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest indicate a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 121 points or 1.31 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,355.80 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with top executives of state-run banks on Monday to review a raft of issues, including credit flow to key sectors like MSMEs and NBFCs, rate transmission to borrowers and progress under the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO).

Read More