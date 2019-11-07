Share Market LIVE: FM’s real estate boost may push Sensex to new highs; Infosys shares in focus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the establishment of a ‘Special Window’ to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the establishment of a 'Special Window' to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the Affordable and Middle-Income Housing sector. Addressing a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government shall act as the sponsor of the fund and infuse funds up to Rs 10,000 crore, which will provide relief to developers with unfinished projects and ensure delivery of homes to buyers. She further said that the move will help in relieving financial stress faced by a large number of middle-class homebuyers who have invested their hard-earned money. The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the structure of the proposed exclusive alternate investment fund (AIF) for the real estate sector with an initial corpus of Rs 25,000 crore, more inclusive terms and a commitment to continue to provide more budget funds, in addition to the initial Rs 10,000 crore, as and when demand arises. Infosys shares will assume focus, after the IT firm's management hit out at the whistle-blower allegations. andan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, came out to defend the company's accounting and corporate governance standards at an analyst meet on Wednesday by saying rather dramatically that "…even God could not change the numbers in the company". In a bid to win investor confidence, the company made it clear that it was focussed on growth, despite allegations made by whistleblowers in two anonymous letters recently.