Share Market LIVE: FM’s real estate boost may push Sensex to new highs; Infosys shares in focus

The Sensex may soar to fresh record high on Thursday, after the Narendra Modi-led government announced a major reform to bolster the stressed real-estate sector. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the establishment of a 'Special Window' to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the Affordable and Middle-Income Housing sector. Addressing a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government shall act as the sponsor of the fund and infuse funds up to Rs 10,000 crore, which will provide relief to developers with unfinished projects and ensure delivery of homes to buyers. She further said that the move will help in relieving financial stress faced by a large number of middle-class homebuyers who have invested their hard-earned money. The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the structure of the proposed exclusive alternate investment fund (AIF) for the real estate sector with an initial corpus of Rs 25,000 crore, more inclusive terms and a commitment to continue to provide more budget funds, in addition to the initial Rs 10,000 crore, as and when demand arises. Infosys shares will assume focus, after the IT firm's management hit out at the whistle-blower allegations. Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, came out to defend the company's accounting and corporate governance standards at an analyst meet on Wednesday by saying rather dramatically that "…even God could not change the numbers in the company". In a bid to win investor confidence, the company made it clear that it was focussed on growth, despite allegations made by whistleblowers in two anonymous letters recently.
Adoption of new corporate tax regime aided Tata Steel’s consolidated net profit in the second quarter, which increased 6% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 3,302 crore. However, challenging operating environment, weak liquidity conditions and demand impacted the operational performance significantly. During the quarter, the firm had a favourable tax impact of Rs 4,233 crore, of which Rs 2,425 crore was on adoption of the new corporate tax rate by Tata Steel standalone and some subsidiaries in India and Rs 1,808 crore was on account of recognition/reversal of deferred tax assets and liabilities in offshore subsidiaries.
In a major setback to the Jaypee group, the Supreme Court on Wednesday barred the flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) from bidding for its bankrupt arm Jaypee Infratech’s (JIL) assets. The apex court allowed only state-owned construction firm National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and Suraksha Realty to submit their revised bids for takeover of the stalled residential projects. “In the interests of all the stakeholders of JIL,” a Bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari gave 90-day extension to the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to complete JIL’s corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).
Despite efforts to fast-track insolvency resolution, the process is yet to gather the required pace owing to a spate of litigation. Resolution of as many as 36% of the 1,497 ongoing cases in the bankruptcy courts until September 30 were delayed beyond 270 days.
HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh on Wednesday said the crisis of confidence in lending to the real estate sector can be overcome if lenders are allowed a one-time restructuring of certain real estate loans – particularly for stuck projects where building approvals have been delayed. Parekh was delivering a speech at the India Mortgage Leadership Conclave. Parekh argued that if these restructured accounts are considered as standard assets for a period of about 12 months, lenders will stop being so diffident.
Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, came out to defend the company’s accounting and corporate governance standards at an analyst meet on Wednesday by saying rather dramatically that “…even God could not change the numbers in the company”. In a bid to win investor confidence, the company made it clear that it was focussed on growth, despite allegations made by whistleblowers in two anonymous letters recently. Addressing analysts at the company’s Electronics City campus in Bengaluru, along with the entire senior management, Nilekani said the goal was to conclude the investigation in an appropriate manner, but refused to give a timeline for its completion. The senior management conveyed that the building blocks for future growth were in place, which would be supported by a strong margin discipline. Nilekani added that he would remain with the company “…till I am dispensable”.
In another move to boost the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the establishment of a ‘Special Window’ to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the Affordable and Middle-Income Housing sector. Addressing a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government shall act as the sponsor of the fund and infuse funds up to Rs 10,000 crore, which will provide relief to developers with unfinished projects and ensure delivery of homes to buyers. She further said that the move will help in relieving financial stress faced by a large number of middle-class homebuyers who have invested their hard-earned money.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said some sovereign wealth funds and pension funds have also expressed interest in the AIF, which would have a pass-through status under the Income Tax Act. Over 1,600 housing projects with 4.58 lakh housing units are now stalled. The minister said that the only exclusion criterion for receiving funds from the dedicated AIF would be not having positive net worth status at the project level. This means most of the stalled projects would be covered, irrespective of the solvency status of the promoter.
