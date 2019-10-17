Share market LIVE: FM’s reforms push boosts sentiment; Sensex up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Amid the ongoing economic slowdown, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will look to provide further stimulus in FY20. At an interactive session in IMF headquarters, FM reassured investors that the government was continuously working to get more reforms. She assured that India is a democracy loving and capitalist respecting society. “It (India) is one of the fastest growing (economies) even today. It has the best skilled manpower and a government that is continuously doing what is required in the name of reforms, above all democracy and rule of law,” Sitharaman said on Wednesday. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher on Thursday morning, tracking cues. The Sensex was up about 60 points to 38,659, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,500-mark. Shares of TCS, HDFC, Yes Bank are trading up to 1% higher. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
Gold prices held steady on Thursday as weak United States retail sales data fanned concerns that the country’s economy may be feeling the pinch of the long-drawn trade war with China, while palladium held close to a record high hit the previous day. Spot gold inched 0.1% higher to $1,490.37 per ounce as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,495.60. Asian shares were subdued as the soft U.S. sales data pointed to signs that the U.S. economy was beginning to show signs of weakness, and a global recession was looming.
Full story
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher on Thursday morning, tracking cues. The Sensex was up about 60 points to 38,659, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,500-mark. Shares of TCS, HDFC, Yes Bank are trading up to 1% higher. A look at live Sensex heatmap.
Indian internet firms raised close to $4 billion in the three months to September, about 15% more than in the year-ago period. That takes the tally for the January-September period to $9.13 billion, according to data sourced from market research firm Tracxn. Firms operating in the consumer and retail space have received bulk of the money — over $1 billion — the data showed. Indeed, global investors seem to be bullish on local players — SoftBank-led Grofers’ $200 million funding round in May, having backed the Gurgaon-based online grocer earlier in 2015 and 2018, alongside other investors.
Full story
IT firm Mindtree on Wednesday posted its Q2 FY20 earnings, in line with Street expectations, with 3.2% sequential growth and 11 % y-o-y growth in constant currency terms, at $271 million. Net profit stood at $19.2 million, a 43.5% sequential growth. In rupees terms, the profits were down 34.6% y-o-y at `135 crore. “Foreign exchange, increase in remuneration year on year have affected our net profit. It will improve in the forthcoming quarters,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO of Mindtree. The company reported an operating margin of 13% for the quarter ended September 30, a 300 bps growth from the 10.3% in the previous quarter. Without mentioning an exact range, the CFO of mindtree, Pradip Menon, said that the Q3 operating margin will be better than in Q2, and continue with a sequential growth in Q4.
Full story
The government has drawn up plans to address the issue of lack of competition in the electricity distribution segment by allowing multiple private franchisees in each area, while state-run utilities will continue to own the network. Though the model falls short of outright privatisation, the power ministry feels that light-handed regulations and partial pricing freedom might make it attractive to private players, while the loss-making government discoms will benefit from upfront guaranteed payment for the power drawn by the franchisees and the use of the distribution infrastructure.
Full story
Representatives from Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank on Wednesday met Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das and other senior officials to update them on the bank’s position after the recent relaxation of the withdrawal limit of deposits to Rs 40,000. The RBI-appointed administrator and members of the bank’s advisory committee told officials of the the central bank that PMC Bank would recast its balance sheet at the earliest “so as to arrive at the true and fair picture of its accounts.”
Full story
Investors can find no better place in the world than India that has a democracy loving and capitalist respecting environment, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. She also assured international investors at an interaction session at the IMF’s headquarters that the government was continuously working to bring reforms. “It (India) is one of the fastest growing (economies) even today. It has the best skilled manpower and a government that is continuously doing what is required in the name of reforms, above all democracy and rule of law,” Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
Full story
Global stocks barely moved on Thursday as soft U.S. retail sales data raised concerns about the health of the world’s largest economy and risk of global recession, while sterling was volatile as negotiations on a Brexit deal continued. Both MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan’s Nikkei were little changed in early trade while U.S. stock futures lost 0.15%.