Share market LIVE: FM’s reforms push boosts sentiment; Sensex up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Amid the ongoing economic slowdown, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will look to provide further stimulus in FY20. At an interactive session in IMF headquarters, FM reassured investors that the government was continuously working to get more reforms. She assured that India is a democracy loving and capitalist respecting society. “It (India) is one of the fastest growing (economies) even today. It has the best skilled manpower and a government that is continuously doing what is required in the name of reforms, above all democracy and rule of law,” Sitharaman said on Wednesday. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher on Thursday morning, tracking cues. The Sensex was up about 60 points to 38,659, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,500-mark. Shares of TCS, HDFC, Yes Bank are trading up to 1% higher. We bring to you live updates.