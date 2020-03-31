Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up opening; Fitch, Ind-Ra cut India GDP growth forecast for FY21

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity even as other countries across the globe all but shut down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets benchmarks Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Monday tracking global cues which took toll on investor sentiment in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in India and worldwide. S&P BSE Sensex ended 4.6 per cent or 1,375 points lower at 28,440, while the broader Nifty 50 index finished 370 points or 4.28 per cent at 8,289. Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as factory data from China held out the hope of a rebound in activity even as other countries across the globe all but shut down. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.1%. Japan’s Nikkei firmed 1% while South Korea added 2%. US stocks managed to settle higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week’s massive fiscal stimulus package by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors to await more signs on the next stages of a deepening economic crisis. Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 482.20 points, or 2.23%, at 22,118.98, the S&P 500 was up 66.06 points, or 2.60%, at 2,607.53 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 220.56 points, or 2.94%, at 7,722.94.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with a 182 points or 2.2 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 8472 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Domestic credit rating agency India Ratings (Ind-Ra) on Monday cut its FY21 growth forecast to 3.6 per cent amid coronavirus-related worries. Fitch Solutions on Monday slashed its estimate for India’s GDP growth in the fiscal starting April 1 to 4.6 per cent due to weaker private consumption and contraction in investment amid coronavirus outbreak, costing economies around the globe.

Read More