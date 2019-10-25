Share Market LIVE: Fitch cuts India’s FY20 GDP growth forecast; ITC, Infosys shares up

Sensex logged a weekly gain of 629.63 points or 1.68 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: International rating agency Fitch Ratings slashed India’s GDP growth forecast in the current fiscal to 5.5 percent citing large credit squeeze emanating from NBFC’s, which has pushed economic growth to a six-year low. Earlier in June, Fitch had put India’s growth at 6.6 percent for the fiscal, saying that the recent Narendra Modi-led govt’s measures to boost economy including a cut in corporate tax rates will gradually nudge growth. Fitch’s latest FY20 forecast cut comes just after India’s massive 14 rank jump in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business. Yesterday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has critically acknowledged India’s position in the Ease of Doing Business by pointing out a slow rise in the parameter– ‘Starting Business’, while the country’s overall rank improved by 14 spots to rank 63. She highlighted that the parameter of starting a business is very critical and India has improved only one rank in this. Nirmala Sitharaman also said that Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, NCLT, and NCLAT have together made India to substantially improve its rank in the World Bank’s Doing Business report. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Friday morning, tracking global cues. The gauge has gained about 11% in Samvat 2075, amid volatile stock market activity through the year. The Sensex is up about 45 points to 39,037, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,600-mark. We bring to you LIVE updates.