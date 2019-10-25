Share Market LIVE: Fitch cuts India’s FY20 GDP growth forecast; ITC, Infosys shares up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: International rating agency Fitch Ratings slashed India’s GDP growth forecast in the current fiscal to 5.5 percent citing large credit squeeze emanating from NBFC’s, which has pushed economic growth to a six-year low. Earlier in June, Fitch had put India’s growth at 6.6 percent for the fiscal, saying that the recent Narendra Modi-led govt’s measures to boost economy including a cut in corporate tax rates will gradually nudge growth. Fitch’s latest FY20 forecast cut comes just after India’s massive 14 rank jump in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business. Yesterday, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has critically acknowledged India’s position in the Ease of Doing Business by pointing out a slow rise in the parameter– ‘Starting Business’, while the country’s overall rank improved by 14 spots to rank 63. She highlighted that the parameter of starting a business is very critical and India has improved only one rank in this. Nirmala Sitharaman also said that Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, NCLT, and NCLAT have together made India to substantially improve its rank in the World Bank’s Doing Business report. The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Friday morning, tracking global cues. The gauge has gained about 11% in Samvat 2075, amid volatile stock market activity through the year. The Sensex is up about 45 points to 39,037, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,600-mark. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Friday morning, tracking global cues. The gauge has gained about 11% in Samvat 2075, amid volatile stock market activity through the year. The Sensex is up about 45 points to 39,037, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,600-mark. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Private equity (PE) investment values almost doubled with a marginal fall in the volumes in the quarter ended September (Q3 2019) compared to the same period last year (Q3 2018), driven by 21 high-value investments, said Grant Thornton’s PE Dealtracker report. PE deal values stood at $9.6 billion in Q3 2019, up 85% compared to the same period last year. This is contrary to the M&A deal activity in Q3 2019, which witnessed a downtrend, with total values falling by more than half as compared to Q32018. The quarter ended September witnessed the single-biggest private equity deal ever in India, with Brookfield’s $3.7-billion investment in Reliance Industries’ telecom tower assets, the report said. This deal accounted for 38% of total PE deal values for the quarter.
Full story
Reliance Jio’s 4G feature phone has lost the top spot in the Indian market to Samsung during the July-September quarter of the 2019 calendar year (CY). The company, which ruled the feature phone market for more than a year, was edged out of the top five vendors slot by another domestic player, Karbonn. According to the Q3 2019 feature phone market statistics by Counterpoint Research, Samsung now controls 22% market share in the feature phone segment, followed by Itel and Lava (16% each), Nokia (12%) and Karbonn (7%). JioPhone’s share in the quarter under review plummeted to 4%. Since its launch in August 2017, it has sold around 70 million units.
Full story
Beating market expectations, ITC on Thursday reported a robust 36.16% year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit to `4,023.10 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, buoyed by 44.5% y-o-y lower tax expenses. Apart from lower tax outgo on the back of corporate tax cuts, the diversified conglomerate got larger benefits in terms of a massive decrease in its total tax expenses in the September quarter this fiscal, due to ‘re-measured’ deferred tax liabilities. The cigarette-to-FMCG-to-hotel major had posted Rs 2,954.67-crore net profit for the second quarter last fiscal. Its gross revenue from sales for the July-September period grew 5.9% y-o-y at Rs 11,750.15 crore, which was below analysts’ expectations.
Full story
Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday said that the economic slowdown has impacted the travel demand during the ongoing festival.CEO Ronojoy Dutta said airlines are resorting to flash sales to increase their cash flows. “Looking at the Diwali experience, the softness in demand is an economic issue. July and August were strong months since Jet Airways went out of the market. The weakness started in September which could have been a seasonal thing. But the situation hasn’t improved in October. Two of our competitors came out with sales in October which is unusual during the festival season,” Dutta said on the post-earnings call.
Full story
The United States on Thursday sought from India a “roadmap” to political and economic normalcy in Kashmir and immediate release of all political detainees as it asked Pakistan to take “sustained and irreversible” steps against militants and terrorists in its territory. Most of the top level and second rung separatist politicians of Jammu and Kashmir have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been either detained or placed under house arrest in view of the Centre’s decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two Union Territories.
Full story
NSE Indices Ltd on Thursday launched a new smart beta index, Nifty Midcap150 Quality 50 Index, which will track performance of mid-cap companies based on profitability, leverage and earnings growth variability. The beta index includes top-50 companies from its parent Nifty Midcap 150 Index, selected based on their ‘quality scores’, NSE Indices, an NSE group company, said in a statement. The ‘quality score’ for each company is determined based on return on equity, financial leverage and earning per share growth variability of each stock analysed during the past five financial years. The weight of each stock in the index is based on a combination of stock’s quality score and its free float market capitalisation. The base date for the index is April 1, 2005, and base value is 1,000. The index composition is reconstituted on a semi-annual basis.
Full story
Two months after Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani announced plans for SMEs by offering cloud connectivity and a suite of enterprise applications at one-tenth of regular prices, in partnership with Microsoft, the latter’s CEO Satya Nadella reiterated the support during the company’s FY 2020 first quarter ending September 30 earnings conference call on Wednesday. Nadella, talking about Microsoft’s cloud service Azure, said that “in India, we are bringing the power of Microsoft Cloud to millions of small businesses through our partnership with Jio.”
Full story