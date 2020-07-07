Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints negative start for indices; Finance Ministry says green shoots visible in economy

Domestic equity markets are now sitting at levels last seen in the initial week of March, just when the benchmark indices were beginning to tank.

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the week on a positive note inching higher for the fourth consecutive trading session. On Monday, S&P BSE Sensex ended up 465 points or 1.29% at 36,487 points, while the 50-stock NSE Nifty settled at 10,763 mark. The rally was helped by global peers and easing border tensions along the Galwan valley. With the surge, domestic equity markets are now sitting at levels last seen in the initial week of March, just when the benchmark indices were beginning to tank. On Tuesday morning, however, SGX Nifty was trading down 33.5 points, hinting at a gap-down opening for domestic markets. Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and Hang Seng were all in the red in early trades.

While global macro conditions continue to improve, the Ministry of Finance has asserted that “green shoots” have started to emerge in the domestic economy. In its monthly macroeconomic report, the ministry highlighted that total digital retail financial transactions via NPCI platforms rose sharply from Rs 6.71 lakh crore in April to Rs 9.65 lakh crore in May, a sign of revival in economic activity. The report also highlighted the jump in consumption in petroleum products and the increase in the total value of e-way bills.

