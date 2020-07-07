Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints negative start for indices; Finance Ministry says green shoots visible in economy

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the week on a positive note inching higher for the fourth consecutive trading session. On Monday, S&P BSE Sensex ended up 465 points or 1.29% at 36,487 points, while the 50-stock NSE Nifty settled at 10,763 mark. The rally was helped by global peers and easing border tensions along the Galwan valley. With the surge, domestic equity markets are now sitting at levels last seen in the initial week of March, just when the benchmark indices were beginning to tank. On Tuesday morning, however, SGX Nifty was trading down 33.5 points, hinting at a gap-down opening for domestic markets. Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and Hang Seng were all in the red in early trades.
While global macro conditions continue to improve, the Ministry of Finance has asserted that “green shoots” have started to emerge in the domestic economy. In its monthly macroeconomic report, the ministry highlighted that total digital retail financial transactions via NPCI platforms rose sharply from Rs 6.71 lakh crore in April to Rs 9.65 lakh crore in May, a sign of revival in economic activity. The report also highlighted the jump in consumption in petroleum products and the increase in the total value of e-way bills.
Highlights
After Reliance Jio entered the video conferencing space with JioMeet, Bharti Airtel is also planning to launch its platform soon, which will work across mobile and desktops. According to sources privy to the details, the product will be more differentiated from existing offerings like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangout. “Airtel is focusing on high levels of security as the USP of the product given the growing debate around cyber security as people work from home. The tool will work across mobile and desktops and will use the latest AES 256 encryption and multiple layers of authentication,” said a person associated with the development.
Read full story
Extending the rally from previous sessions, domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their upward march to close at fourth-month highs. Sensex gained 465.86 points or 1.29 per cent to close at 36,847.28 whereas, the 50-share index Nifty was up by 156.3 points or 1.47 per cent to close at 10,763.65. Besides, initial signs of ease in tensions between India and China boosted investor sentiment.
Read full story
JP Morgan Funds on Monday bought Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares worth nearly Rs 247 crore through open market transaction. The block deal data on BSE showed that JP Morgan Funds bought over 11.23 lakh shares of TCS at an average price of Rs 2,199 apiece, and the total deal value stood at Rs 246.98 crore.
Read full story
March quarter (Q4FY20) results were muted given nationwide restriction on movement of goods amid the outbreak of Covid-19 and given its concurrence with the crucial last week of the quarter as well as financial year. At the index level, on the topline front, ex-financials, the Nifty witnessed a topline decline of 6.4% YoY while operating margins came off by 200 bps QoQ to 14% in Q4FY20. Operating margin decline amid gross margin expansion was largely tracking perils of negative operating leverage. Raw material costs for Q4FY20 declined ~250 bps QoQ to 49% while other expenses increased ~400 bps QoQ to 25.5%. Consequent operating profit decline was to the tune of 15.4% YoY. This coupled with increase in interest and depreciation charge amid lower effective tax rate led to >20% YoY decline at the adjusted PAT level for Q4FY20. However, PAT for Q4FY20 was subject to a lot of adjustment (impairments, tax reversals, forex losses). Blended tax rate in Q4FY20 was at 18.2% vs. 23.7% in Q4FY19, tracking reinstatement of DTL/DTA due to change in corporate tax regime during the fiscal year
The finance ministry has asserted that “green shoots” have started to emerge in the economy, even as it acknowledges that the International Monetary Fund has pegged India’s FY21 growth at minus 4.5%. Highlighting several data points in its monthly macro-economic report to buttress its assumption of a nascent recovery, the department of economic affairs has said total digital retail financial transactions via NPCI platforms rose sharply from Rs 6.71 lakh crore in April to Rs 9.65 lakh crore in May. Consumption of petroleum products jumped 47% from 99.37 lakh tonnes in April to 146.46 lakh tonnes in May. Kharif sowing climbed 104.3% year on year, with Rabi procurement in full flow with respect to oilseeds, pulses and wheat due to a bumper harvest.
Read full story