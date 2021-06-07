Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends above 52,300, Nifty closes at 15,751; Power Grid, NTPC among top gainers

Nifty scaling to 16,000

"The kind of price action we have been witnessing for few days, the commentary would sound a bit repetitive because there is nothing different to talk about. As we have been mentioning, every 100 points upside level should be treated as immediate resistance and now this level comes at 15800. Ideally considering the Fibonacci ratios, we do not see any major hurdle before 16000 and hence, even if this has to be met in the near term, the move would continue to be slow and steady in nature. One of the favourable factors is the significant drop in INDIA VIX which is back to the pre-COVID levels; bodes well for the bulls. On the flipside, 15600 – 15525 – 15450 are to be seen as key support levels," said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.