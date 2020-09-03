Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive opening; Finance Minister to meet with heads of banks, NBFCs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX nifty was trading 27 points higher on Thursday morning, hinting at a gap-up opening for domestic indices. Sensex and Nifty enter Thursday’s trading session on the back of a two-day gaining streak that has been marred by volatility. S&P BSE Sensex was trading 185 points higher at 39,086 on the closing bell yesterday while the Nifty 50 was comfortably above the 11,500 mark. Analysts believe that domestic benchmarks will look towards US stimulus package announcements and the India-China border tension. NASDAQ ended above the 12,000 mark yesterday. Asian peers, on Thursday morning, were trading higher. All major indices were trading with gains, Kospi surged over 1% higher.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting top executives of banks and non-bank lenders. It is expected that the Finance Minister will be discussing the one-time loan restructuring programme with lenders as the moratorium period has ended. The Rs 3-lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs may also be on the agenda for the finance minister. The meeting comes ahead of of the expected announcement of the KV Kamath-led panel’s recommendations on eligibility parameters for the restructuring of loans.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has maintained its position as a hit favourite post the Supreme Court’s AGR verdict. The stock has been favoured by market participants for its strong position when compared to the weaker Vodafone Idea. After the AGR verdict that gave telecom companies 10 years to pay their dues, Bharti Airtel’s share price has gained over 8%. To add to this, brokerage firms see a massive 27% upside for the telecom giant. Analysts said that in the case of Vodafone Idea succumbing to the price war in the sector and mounting dues, Bharti Airtel will benefit from an increased market share.
Sebi on Wednesday said entities will not be required to make disclosures about shares encumbered with trading and clearing members by way of pledge or re-pledge in the depository system as part of improving the ease of doing business. The decision has been taken after receiving representations from market participants, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
“Broader markets witnessed a significant correction towards 11300 this week; this was led by a partial recovery towards 11500-11550. We believe the downside for the current series is limited and suggest buying into any meaningful correction. Support on the downside is seen at 11174 levels while 11700-11800 can be tested in the near term. Auto. Metal, Infra stocks can be accumulated with action expected to continue in the midcap space as well," said Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will focus on the implementation of a one-time loan restructuring programme proposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and review the progress of a Rs 3-lakh-crore credit guarantee scheme for small and medium businesses and liquidity-enhancing steps for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) when she meets top executives of banks and shadow lenders on Thursday.
