Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive opening; Finance Minister to meet with heads of banks, NBFCs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX nifty was trading 27 points higher on Thursday morning, hinting at a gap-up opening for domestic indices. Sensex and Nifty enter Thursday’s trading session on the back of a two-day gaining streak that has been marred by volatility. S&P BSE Sensex was trading 185 points higher at 39,086 on the closing bell yesterday while the Nifty 50 was comfortably above the 11,500 mark. Analysts believe that domestic benchmarks will look towards US stimulus package announcements and the India-China border tension. NASDAQ ended above the 12,000 mark yesterday. Asian peers, on Thursday morning, were trading higher. All major indices were trading with gains, Kospi surged over 1% higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting top executives of banks and non-bank lenders. It is expected that the Finance Minister will be discussing the one-time loan restructuring programme with lenders as the moratorium period has ended. The Rs 3-lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs may also be on the agenda for the finance minister. The meeting comes ahead of of the expected announcement of the KV Kamath-led panel’s recommendations on eligibility parameters for the restructuring of loans.

