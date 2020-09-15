Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens 130 points higher, Nifty crosses 11,450 mark; Small cap stocks outperform

Midcap and small cap stocks witnessed a rush of investors expecting heavy buying from mutual fund houses post the new SEBI guidelines.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 12 points higher on Tuesday morning hinting a muted opening for domestic stock markets. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Tuesday’s trading session after having registered losses in the previous session. Domestic markets witnessed heavy profit booking in the closing hours of trade even in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, bringing the equity market lower. However, midcap and small cap stocks witnessed a rush of investors expecting heavy buying from mutual fund houses post the new SEBI guidelines. The Nifty small cap 50 ended 6.25% higher.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the initial day of the monsoon session of the parliament sought an approval for additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore during the current fiscal year. The funds will be used to enhance the capital of public sector banks, enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and other expenditures. Amidst a pandemic, the central government is facing shortage in the normal tax collection.

Read More