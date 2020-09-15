Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens 130 points higher, Nifty crosses 11,450 mark; Small cap stocks outperform

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Tuesday’s trading session after having registered losses in the previous session.
Midcap and small cap stocks witnessed a rush of investors expecting heavy buying from mutual fund houses post the new SEBI guidelines.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 12 points higher on Tuesday morning hinting a muted opening for domestic stock markets. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Tuesday’s trading session after having registered losses in the previous session. Domestic markets witnessed heavy profit booking in the closing hours of trade even in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, bringing the equity market lower. However, midcap and small cap stocks witnessed a rush of investors expecting heavy buying from mutual fund houses post the new SEBI guidelines. The Nifty small cap 50 ended 6.25% higher.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the initial day of the monsoon session of the parliament sought an approval for additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore during the current fiscal year. The funds will be used to enhance the capital of public sector banks, enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and other expenditures. Amidst a pandemic, the central government is facing shortage in the normal tax collection.
Highlights
S&P BSE Sensex zoomed over 180 points during the pre-opening session on Tuesday. Bajaj Finance, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top gainers.
A total of 642 companies including Vedanta, SpiceJet, Future Enterprises, Max India, Kalyani Forge, Kilitch Drugs and Liberty Shoes are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Some of the major heads of this expenditure are:
- Rs 16,000 crore for Price stabilization fund and food subsidy
- Rs 4000 crore in connection with the credit guarantee scheme for SMEs
- Rs 13,089 crore for health related issues
- Rs 40,000 cr for NREGA
- Rs 33,771 crore for Rural women Jan dhan scheme
- Rs 4,860 crore for PMGKY scheme
- Rs 46,662 crore for state deficit grant
~ Care Ratings
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday mandated the automation of bad-loan recognition by banks by June 30, 2021. The processes of provisioning calculation and income recognition will also have to be automated and banks will be required to upgrade their systems accordingly. In its circular, the central bank said banks had earlier been advised to have appropriate information technology (IT) systems in place for identification of non-performing assets (NPA) and generation of related data/returns, both for regulatory reporting and banks’ own management information system (MIS) requirements.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday. The headline indices started the week with losses. Sensex ended 97 points lower at 38,756.63 while the Nifty 50 slipped below the crucial 11,450 mark and closed at 11,440. Market participants will keenly watch the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) beginning today. Besides, investors would also track the developments around the Covid-19 vaccine and UK vote on Brexit.
"For the next couple of sessions, the Nifty 50 index might remain range-bound, hovering between 11300 and 11600 levels. With the Fed meeting happening this weekend, the market will remain volatile with focus on the currency and dollar index. Trader should be careful while taking break out trades in the market," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
Retail inflation came in at 6.69% in the month of August, which is still above RBI's comfort zone but below the expectations. "CPI inflation remained elevated in August, but surprised to the downside, coming in at at 6.69%, as sticky prices for food combined with some return in activity levels to keep cost pressures high. The increase in inflation was a result of broad-based increases in food prices and core inflation. Food inflation increased by 9.05% y/y in August, while core inflation remained flat at 5.44% y/y," said Rahul Bajoria of Barclays.
Back in May 2020, we stated that RBI had outlined a more realistic borrowing plan to increase the full-year issuance of Gsec for FY20/21 by Rs 4.2trn to Rs 12trn. However, since then the growth outlook has turned even weaker (GDP 2Q2020: -23.9% y-o-y, consensus: -18.0% y-o-y) and the centre’s tax collection is running far below the February budget numbers, suggesting that the additional borrowings announced in May will largely cover the tax revenue shortfall. And, it is not just the central government, but state governments that also face increasing pressure to borrow more. The central government has proposed that state governments could cover the estimated Rs 2.35trn shortfall in GST compensation, either through a partial borrowing of Rs 970bn via RBI’s special window or through market borrowings.
Amid a crash in tax collection and calls for more fiscal stimulus to soften the Covid-19 blow and spur growth, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought Parliament’s approval for an additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore during the current fiscal. This implies the government may look at expanding the budget size for the year from the estimated Rs 30.4 lakh crore, though a precise estimate of the expansion will be clear only later.