Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat to negative; FM seeks Parliament nod for extra spending

S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,531 points and the broader Nifty 50 closed at 15,173 points.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets re-entered the green territory on Thursday, after having traded flat to negative in the previous two sessions. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,531 points and the broader Nifty 50 closed at 15,173 points. On Friday morning, domestic equities could open in the red as SGX Nifty was trading 13 points lower. Dow Jones closed flat after yesterday’s trade while S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained. During the early hours of Friday, Nikkei 225 and TOPIX were down in the red along with Australian share markets.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought approval for additional spending of Rs 6.28 lakh crore in the current financial year. This the second such demand for the current fiscal which involves a net cash outgo of Rs 4.12 lakh crore. The remaining amount will be met through savings or enhanced receipts of various ministries and departments. The demands include a total of 79 grants and two appropriations. The largest piece of the pie from the additional expenditure is meant for the ministry of food and consumer affairs. According to the revised estimate for the fiscal, total expenditure will rise to Rs 34.5 lakh crore, against the budgeted Rs 30.4 lakh crore.
"It was a dull weekly expiry trading session as no clear movement was there from the benchmark index and from any large counters except Reliance which single-handedly led the Nifty towards upper level and finally the index settled at 15173 levels with the gain of 66 points. Since the last four days, Nifty has been trading in a range-bound movement between the range of 15000 to 15260, so either side breakout will decide its direction till then we should use range for trading perspective. Moreover, on a daily chart, the benchmark index has strong support of its 50 Days Moving Average which shows a positive trend for the time being. At present level, Nifty has strong support at 15000 while upside resistance comes at 15260," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.
Soybean meal exports rose nearly six fold to 3.36 lakh tonne during January because of higher demand in global markets. In January 2020, soybean meal exports stood at 58,000 tonne, said DN Pathak, executive director at the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA).
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought Parliamentary approval for an additional spending of Rs 6,28,380 crore in FY21, thanks to the government’s roll-out of various stimulus measures to soften the Covid-19 blow despite a plunge in its revenue mop-up.
