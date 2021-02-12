Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat to negative; FM seeks Parliament nod for extra spending

S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,531 points and the broader Nifty 50 closed at 15,173 points. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets re-entered the green territory on Thursday, after having traded flat to negative in the previous two sessions. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 51,531 points and the broader Nifty 50 closed at 15,173 points. On Friday morning, domestic equities could open in the red as SGX Nifty was trading 13 points lower. Dow Jones closed flat after yesterday’s trade while S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained. During the early hours of Friday, Nikkei 225 and TOPIX were down in the red along with Australian share markets.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought approval for additional spending of Rs 6.28 lakh crore in the current financial year. This the second such demand for the current fiscal which involves a net cash outgo of Rs 4.12 lakh crore. The remaining amount will be met through savings or enhanced receipts of various ministries and departments. The demands include a total of 79 grants and two appropriations. The largest piece of the pie from the additional expenditure is meant for the ministry of food and consumer affairs. According to the revised estimate for the fiscal, total expenditure will rise to Rs 34.5 lakh crore, against the budgeted Rs 30.4 lakh crore.

Read More