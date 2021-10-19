Share Market LIVE: Sensex touches 62,000 in pre-open session, Nifty breaches 18,600

Global cues were largely positive as NASDAQ and S&P 500 gained but Dow Jones slipped. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls remained in control on Dalal Street for the seventh consecutive trading session on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex scaled fresh all-time highs above 61,900 before settling the day at 61,765. NSE Nifty 50 breached 18,500 but closed the day marginally lower at 18,477. Broader markets mirrored the up-move while India India VIX zoomed 9%. Entering the second trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was comfortably in the green ahead of the opening bell, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive as NASDAQ and S&P 500 gained but Dow Jones slipped. Asian Stock markets were in the green.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will not shy away from rolling out another stimulus package to aid the economic recovery. India was in no hurry to withdraw the pandemic-era stimulus and was ready to do more, if required, to support the nation’s economic recovery, Sitharaman was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in New York during the last leg of her US visit that concluded early Monday. The move could propel the demand side near the festive season. “The emphasis on building health infrastructure will continue,” and so will government spending on capital expenditure and infrastructure,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Read More