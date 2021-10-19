Share Market LIVE: Sensex touches 62,000 in pre-open session, Nifty breaches 18,600

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls remained in control on Dalal Street for the seventh consecutive trading session on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex scaled fresh all-time highs above 61,900 before settling the day at 61,765. NSE Nifty 50 breached 18,500 but closed the day marginally lower at 18,477. Broader markets mirrored the up-move while India India VIX zoomed 9%. Entering the second trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was comfortably in the green ahead of the opening bell, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive as NASDAQ and S&P 500 gained but Dow Jones slipped. Asian Stock markets were in the green.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the government will not shy away from rolling out another stimulus package to aid the economic recovery.
Highlights
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US markets closed higher on the previous trading session while major Asian Indices opened on a positive note today. IT sector will be in focus as route mobile announced their earnings yesterday with visible growth which can help to provide a positive sentiment to the market as other mid and small IT companies will be releasing their quarterly earnings soon. The Indian market is keeping a close look on the oil prices as rising crude prices is a risk for India which may hit the industrial growth.
On the technical front, Benchmark Indices had gained for seventh consecutive sessions and looks like will continue this bull run. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 18,400 and 18,700 respectively. ~ Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Sensex was above 62,200 in the pre-open session while Nifty 50 neared 16,650.
Sensex breached 62,000 mark during the pre-open session on Monday morning. Nifty 50 was above 18,600.
"In absence of any major event, earnings will remain in focus and we have a long list of index majors announcing their results this week. And, participants will be closely eyeing the management commentaries for the future growth outlook. Apart from this, global cues would also be on investors' radar. We reiterate our bullish view on the market and suggest using intermediate dips to add quality stocks," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd,
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to scale fresh record high on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Following the upbeat sentiment, BSE Sensex has surged 2,575.86 points or 4.35 per cent in the last seven days of rally. On Monday, the index touched its all-time intra-day high of 61,963.07. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed has soared by Rs 12,49,059.88 crore to a record high of Rs 2,74,69,606.93 crore in past seven days. Investors will closely watch the Brent crude prices, movement in rupee against US dollar, second-quarter earnings, and other global developments.
'Nifty is expected to open positive at 18560, up by 70 points. Nifty has been making new Highs since the last few days , however there is a divergence in price and volumes therefore traders in long positions need to trail with strict stop loss. Nifty has support at 18350 and 18450 levels. Buy on dips with strict stop loss can be a good strategy in the current markets,' said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.
The short term trend of Nifty remains positive. The overall chart pattern calls for caution for long positions and there is a possibility of another round of short term weakness from the higher levels. The expected weakness could be a buy-in dips opportunity for the near term. A sustainable move above 18650 is likely to nullify this negative indication. Immediate support is placed at 18350 levels.
~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of petrol and diesel were left unchanged by oil marketing companies for the second day straight on Tuesday. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 105.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 94.57 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates have increased 13 times so far in October. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again set to open at fresh highs on Tuesday, following a 7-day rally. In the previous session, headline indices posted record closing highs. S&P BSE Sensex settled 459 points or 0.75% higher at 61,765, while NSE Nifty 50 added 138 points or 0.76% to close at 18,477. Technical analysts say that after a strong rally on daily charts last week, the Nifty 50 has formed a Doji Star kind of formation which suggests a temporary overbought situation, but the short-term trend still looks positive.
"Three consecutive gap-ups formed on the daily charts call for caution on longs. Look to buy Puts if 18,455 is broken for a possible down move of 200-250 points. The overall structure is bullish but some expiry related turbulence can happen," said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research, JM Financial.
SGX Nifty was trading 80 points higher on Tuesday morning, hinting at continued positive momentum for domestic equities.
Amid a growing perception, partly caused by a view expressed by some senior government functionaries against another instalment of a large demand-side fiscal stimulus in the current fiscal, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman late Sunday indicated that the government was indeed open to accelerating the economic recovery through such largesse, if required. India was in no hurry to withdraw the pandemic-era stimulus and was ready to do more, if required, to support the nation’s economic recovery, Sitharaman was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in New York during the last leg of her US visit that concluded early Monday.
