Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Govt unveils Diwali stimulus to aid economic recovery

Global cues were weak on Friday. Asian peers were trading with losses, mirroring the moves made by their North American counterparts.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty snapped their eight-day long winning streak to end in the red on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex closed lower at 43,357 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was just below the 12,700 mark. Despite the weakness in benchmarks, the midcap and smallcap indices managed to outperform and close with gains. However, technical analysts still believe that the trend is positive for domestic markets and the correction seen yesterday does not change that. Global cues were weak on Friday. Asian peers were trading with losses, mirroring the moves made by their North American counterparts. SGX Nifty was down over 100 points.

The central government has unveiled another set of stimulus measures just ahead of Diwali. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a set of measures that aim at aiding job creation, helping stressed sectors and bringing much needed relief to the covid-hit Indian economy. The Finance Minister highlighted that so far all the measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank of India amount to Rs 29.8 lakh crore which amounts to 15% of the GDP.

Read More