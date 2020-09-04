Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals weaker opening for indices; Banks asked to roll out loan recast plan by Sept 15

US stock markets saw a sharp correction on Thursday with the NASDAQ plummeting close to 5%, while Dow Jones tanked almost 3%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 111 points lower on Friday morning, signalling a negative start for domestic benchmarks. S&P BSE Sensex and the 50-stock Nifty enter the day’s trading session after having slipped into the red on the previous day, giving up a two day gaining streak. Analysts say, the new margin trading norms have hit trading volumes on the stock exchanges. US stock markets saw a sharp correction on Thursday with the NASDAQ plummeting close to 5%, while Dow Jones tanked almost 3%. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite was trading down with losses, followed by Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and Kospi.

The Finance Minister on Thursday asked lenders to roll out a board approved loan recast plan by September 15. In a meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs, Nirmala Sitharaman asked lenders to put in place a policy which is in sync with the RBI’s guidelines to identify eligible borrowers and release resolution schemes. Additionally, the Supreme Court of India, yesterday directed lenders to not declare any new accounts as NPAs. The apex court said that if an account has not been declared as an NPA by the end of August, it shall not be declared as one until further orders.

