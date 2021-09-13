Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty gives up 17350 on weak global cues; RIL, ICICI Bank fall

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on the first day of the week, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 76.50 points or 0.44 per cent down at 17,364 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex closed 54.81 points higher at 58,305 while Nifty 50 added 15 points to end at 17,369. Asian stock markets were trading lower in early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei edged 0.25 per cent lower while the Topix index shed 0.16 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.22 per cent. In overnight trade on Friday, US stocks indices ended in red. The S&P500 fell 34.70 points to 4,458.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 271.66 points to 34,607.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 132.76 points to 15,115.49.
The outlook for increased manufacturing activities in the second quarter of this fiscal has been significantly improved, though the cost of doing business and production is rising, according to a survey by industry chamber FICCI. As per FICCI’s latest quarterly survey (Q2) on manufacturing, industry respondents have attributed the hike in production costs primarily to high fixed costs, higher overhead costs for ensuring safety protocols, and a drastic reduction in volumes due to lockdown.
Highlights
If the Nifty 50 breaks below 17300 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 17200-17100. Nifty is trading above 20 and 50 day SMAs indicating positive bias in the short to medium term. Nifty continues to remain in an uptrend in the medium and long term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy.
Nifty 50 has been trapped within a very narrow range and has formed four small candles during the last four trading sessions, which can be indicated as a spinning top formation or indecision on the daily time frame. Since July 28, the benchmark index is trading in a rising channel pattern and continues to trade in a higher top higher bottoms formation. On September 6, prices register their lifetime high of 17429 and are capped under the upper band of the rising channel pattern on the daily interval.
Nifty futures were trading 84 points or half a per cent down at 17,356.50 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday. In the previous session, Sensex closed 54.81 points higher at 58,305 while Nifty 50 added 15 points to end at 17,369. Investors will keep a close tab on rupee-dollar trend, Brent crude and Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) movement. Analysts say valuations are also moving beyond comfort zones and hence could lead to bouts of profit booking and increase in volatility. “But the overall sentiment in the domestic market remains positive, supported by improving economic data and positive earnings expectation,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for the eighth consecutive day on Monday by oil marketing companies. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.62 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 5 when prices were reduced by 15 paise. So far this month, prices have been decreased twice, trimming the rate by 30 paise. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
In overnight trade on Friday, US stocks indices ended in red. The S&P500 fell 34.70 points to 4,458.58. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 271.66 points to 34,607.72. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 132.76 points to 15,115.49.
Asian stock markets were trading lower in early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei edged 0.25 per cent lower while the Topix index shed 0.16 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.22 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmark indices enter this week’s trading session after having moved marginally higher during the previous week. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 58,305 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,369. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks with both the Nifty Midcap 50 and the Nifty Smallcap 50 zooming more than 1% each. Ahead of the first trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down deep in red, falling 75 points and hinting at a negative opening for domestic equities. Global cues were also negative after Wall Street equity indices closed in red on Friday.
