Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets continued their downward move on Wednesday as benchmark indices ended with losses. S&P BSE Sensex ended 303 points or 0.56% lower at 53,749 while Nifty 50 fell 99 points or 0.62% to settle at 16,025. Entering the monthly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up with gains suggesting a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed as some Asian stock markets failed to mirror the up-move charted by Wall Street. Analysts expect volatility to remain elevated.

The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has discussed the likelihood of further rate hikes to the tune of 50 basis points, the latest meeting minutes showed. FOMC members seemed to be in agreement to raise interest rates by 50 basis points over the next few meeting as it aims to tame the rising inflation. The US has been battling with 40-year high inflation. The FOMC meeting aided Wall Street’s up-move on Wednesday with NASDAQ, S&P 500, and the Dow Jones all closing with gains.