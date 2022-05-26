Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets continued their downward move on Wednesday as benchmark indices ended with losses. S&P BSE Sensex ended 303 points or 0.56% lower at 53,749 while Nifty 50 fell 99 points or 0.62% to settle at 16,025. Entering the monthly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up with gains suggesting a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed as some Asian stock markets failed to mirror the up-move charted by Wall Street. Analysts expect volatility to remain elevated.
The US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has discussed the likelihood of further rate hikes to the tune of 50 basis points, the latest meeting minutes showed. FOMC members seemed to be in agreement to raise interest rates by 50 basis points over the next few meeting as it aims to tame the rising inflation. The US has been battling with 40-year high inflation. The FOMC meeting aided Wall Street’s up-move on Wednesday with NASDAQ, S&P 500, and the Dow Jones all closing with gains.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“We expect index to trade with a positive bias amid elevated volatility owing to monthly derivative expiry. Hence, use intraday dip towards 15980-16012 for creating long position for the target of 16097.”
~ ICICI Direct
“We’re just replicating global sentiments which are not showing any sign of improvement. Besides, we don’t expect any relief on the volatility front due to the scheduled expiry of May month derivatives contracts. Since most sectors are reeling under pressure, participants should align their positions accordingly and use rebound to create shorts,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
On the Option front, Maximum Call OI is at 16500 then 16200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 15500 then 16000 strike. Significant Call writing is seen at 16200 then 16150 strike while Put writing is seen at 15500 with unwinding at 15300 strike. Options data suggests a trading range between 15800 to 16400 zones.
The daily timeframe of Nifty indicates that index has made a double bottom around the 15735 levels and rallied sharply last Friday. Nifty has however failed to convincingly cross the recent swing high of 16400 and is showing tiredness and has corrected in the last three sessions. Many stocks are also correcting and failing to hold on to their recent gains. Combined with the negative market breadth, this is a sign of weakness and caution is therefore warranted.
Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up on Thursday, a day of monthly F&O expiry, amid positive global cues. Nifty futures were trading 77 points, or 0.48% higher at 16,099.50 on the Singapore Exchange signaling that benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were headed for a positive start. “We’re just replicating global sentiments which are not showing any sign of improvement. Besides, we don’t expect any relief on the volatility front due to the scheduled expiry of May month derivatives contracts,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking. In the previous session, Indian stock markets ended lower for the third consecutive day, pulled down by a selloff in information technology, metal and realty names.
“The ’20 DEMA’ has recently acted as a hurdle on pullback moves and this time too, Nifty has reacted from that resistance. The Nifty Midcap index was unable to surpass its moving average hurdle and has resumed its ‘Lower Top Lower Bottom’ structure. Thus, the downtrend has resumed post a consolidation phase in the midcap space and it could well spill over to the indices as well in the near term. Hence, traders are advised to stay cautious and avoid longs until the Nifty cross its ’20 DEMA’ hurdle which is now around 16350. One can keep trading with a ‘Sell on Rise’ strategy and use intraday pullbacks to lighten up longs as well. The intraday supports for the coming session are placed around 15945 and 15870 whereas resistances are seen around 16165 and 16300,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
SGX Nifty was up 90 points during the early hours of trade on Thursday morning, suggesting a positive start to the day's trade.