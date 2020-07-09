Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for domestic markets; inflows into equity mutual funds tank

S&P BSE Sensex , in a volatile session on Wednesday, ended down by 345 points while the Nifty 50 managed to stay just above the 10,700 mark.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After snapping their five-day winning streak, domestic equity markets were hinting at a gap up opening with SGX Nifty trading up by 52 points on Thursday morning. S&P BSE Sensex, in a volatile session on Wednesday, ended down by 345 points while the Nifty 50 managed to stay just above the 10,700 mark. India VIX, often termed as the fear gauge of domestic markets was seen making a comeback yesterday as it inched higher by 4%. Global equity markets were mixed, with US stock markets gaining momentum while European and some Asian peers tumbled. Dow Jones was up 0.68% while NASDAQ gained 1.44% and S&P 500 jumped 0.78%. DAX, CAC 40, and FTSE were down. Topix was trading in the red on Thursday morning while Nikkei 225 was seen in the positive territory.

Net inflows into equity mutual funds slowed down to Rs 240 crore, lowest in 51 months. Inflows through SIPs in the month of June was recorded at Rs 7,927 crore, down from Rs 8,123 crore that was recorded in the month of May. In the month of June, Sensex climbed 7.8% higher but despite this mutual fund inflows came down. Data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed that in equity funds, multicap saw net outflows amounting to Rs 777 crore and largecap funds witnessed outflows of Rs 213 crore in the month of June.

