Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for domestic markets; inflows into equity mutual funds tank

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After snapping their five-day winning streak, domestic equity markets were hinting at a gap up opening with SGX Nifty trading up by 52 points on Thursday morning. S&P BSE Sensex, in a volatile session on Wednesday, ended down by 345 points while the Nifty 50 managed to stay just above the 10,700 mark. India VIX, often termed as the fear gauge of domestic markets was seen making a comeback yesterday as it inched higher by 4%. Global equity markets were mixed, with US stock markets gaining momentum while European and some Asian peers tumbled. Dow Jones was up 0.68% while NASDAQ gained 1.44% and S&P 500 jumped 0.78%. DAX, CAC 40, and FTSE were down. Topix was trading in the red on Thursday morning while Nikkei 225 was seen in the positive territory.
Net inflows into equity mutual funds slowed down to Rs 240 crore, lowest in 51 months. Inflows through SIPs in the month of June was recorded at Rs 7,927 crore, down from Rs 8,123 crore that was recorded in the month of May. In the month of June, Sensex climbed 7.8% higher but despite this mutual fund inflows came down. Data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed that in equity funds, multicap saw net outflows amounting to Rs 777 crore and largecap funds witnessed outflows of Rs 213 crore in the month of June.
Highlights
Nifty could not sustain the gains after opening in positive territory and ended down with 93 points at 10705. During the day, Nifty rose above 10,800 backed by good movement in large cap counters. At present level, Nifty support is seen at 10550 while resistance comes at 10850-10900.
~ Sumeet Bagadia, Executive director, Choice Broking
The government will continue to bear the entire 24% contribution of both the employers and the employees towards employees’ provident fund (EPF) for another three months – till the wage month of August – for enterprises having less than 100 employees and 90% of them earning less than Rs 15,000 a month. Aimed at providing liquidity relief to both the employers and the employees belonging to the small and medium sector, the government had, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package, earlier gave the relaxation to these units for three wage months starting from March. As on June 19, nearly 66 lakh employees availed the benefit, amounting to Rs 1,000 crore.
Read full story
UTI Mutual Fund announced the creation of a segregated portfolio in UTI Credit Risk Fund and UTI Medium Term Fund after Care Ratings downgraded debt instruments of Zee Learn. Both the schemes of the UTI Mutual Fund have an exposure of Rs 44.17 crore in the debt securities of Zee Learn.
Read full story
Markets closed in red (On Wednesday) at the end of a volatile trading day as investors weighed the gradual resumption of business activity against a steady rise in new coronavirus cases. Moreover, there was caution ahead of the June quarterly earnings season starting on Thursday, global market weakness and high valuation.
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Net inflows into equity mutual funds stood at Rs 240.55 crore in June 2020, which is the lowest in 51 months. Even inflows even through systematic investment plans (SIPs) slowed down marginally after remaining resilient through the pandemic. Market participants attribute the fall in equity inflows to ongoing pandemic, coupled with economic uncertainty and poor returns of mid and small cap funds.
Read full story