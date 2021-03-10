Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Investors continue to pull money out of mutual funds

Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were all trading with gains. Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were flat. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets could continue their upward march on Wednesday, following the jump recorded by equity indices on Wall Street. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped 5 basis points giving ‘dip buyers’ reasons to buy stocks again. SGX Nifty was up 50 points during the early hours of trade and most Asian peers seemed to be heading higher. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were all trading with gains. Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were flat.

Investors have continued to pull money away from equity mutual funds for the eighth-month straight. In the month of February, outflows from equity mutual funds were recorded at 4,534 crore. Among various categories of equity mutual funds, Flexi Cap funds saw the most outflows as investors pulled out Rs 4,497 crore. Large Cap funds, Value Fund/Contra Fund were also among the schemes where investors were seen pulling money out. Multi-Cap funds saw net inflows worth Rs 4,077 crore. Investors have been pulling money out and booking profits after the run-up in stock markets.

Read More