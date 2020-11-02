Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Equitas Small Finance Bank to make stock market debut

Banking stocks are also likely to be in focus today as the Supreme Court gets ready to hear the loan moratorium case.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After a dismal week that saw Sensex and Nifty slip in four out of five trading sessions, domestic equities may try and rebound this week. Sensex sits at 39,614 points while the Nifty 50 is placed at 11,642. Volatility is just shy of the 25 points mark and could inch higher during the day as analysts predict an increase in the fear gauge just ahead of the US Presidential Elections. Banking stocks are also likely to be in focus today as the Supreme Court gets ready to hear the loan moratorium case. Asian stock markets were trading with gains on Monday morning. Topix was up 2.3% while KOSDAQ gained 1.13%.

Equitas Small Finance Bank will debut on the bourses today. The IPO which garnered a 1.95 times subscription for its 11.58 crore equity shares at the issue price of Rs 33 apiece is among a number of public issues that primary markets have seen in recent months. With the listing, Equitas Small Finance Bank’s promoters will march towards falling in line with Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines that seeks them to trim their holding to 40% in five years of commencement of business. According to CRISIL, Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest small finance bank in India in terms of number of banking outlets and has recorded the fourth lowest yields indicating diversification away from microfinance in financial year 2019.

Read More