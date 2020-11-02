Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Equitas Small Finance Bank to make stock market debut

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Asian stock markets were trading with gains on Monday morning. Topix was up 2.3% while KOSDAQ gained 1.13%.
Banking stocks are also likely to be in focus today as the Supreme Court gets ready to hear the loan moratorium case.
Equitas Small Finance Bank will debut on the bourses today. The IPO which garnered a 1.95 times subscription for its 11.58 crore equity shares at the issue price of Rs 33 apiece is among a number of public issues that primary markets have seen in recent months. With the listing, Equitas Small Finance Bank’s promoters will march towards falling in line with Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines that seeks them to trim their holding to 40% in five years of commencement of business. According to CRISIL, Equitas Small Finance Bank is the largest small finance bank in India in terms of number of banking outlets and has recorded the fourth lowest yields indicating diversification away from microfinance in financial year 2019.
On Monday morning, ahead of Dalal Street's opening bell SGC Nifty was trading 20 point higher. Nifty could take cues and open muted but in the green.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in October in Indian markets by putting in Rs 22,033 crore as participant sentiment was driven by resumption of economic activities and robust quarterly corporate results among others.
In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore.
US President election 2020 is just a day away, and polls suggest Democrat Joe Biden’s lead in nationals. Investors might be confused as to how to track election night, as this will be all about when markets will conclude who has won. Michael Zezas, Head of Public Policy Research and Municipal Strategy, Morgan Stanley, in a recent podcast said that for investors, election night would not necessarily be when a candidate has conceded, or when the media calls the winner; rather, it could hinge on moments when the markets conclude who has won.
