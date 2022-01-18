Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at flat start for Sensex, Nifty; hiring activity improved by 2% in December

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Entering Tuesday’s trade SGX Nifty was flat, hinting at a muted start the day’s trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic headline indices closed in the green on Monday, after witnessing a volatile trading session. S&P BSE Sensex added 85.88 points or 0.14% to settle at 61,308 while NSE Nifty 50 gained 52.35 points or 0.29% to finish at 16,308. Bank Nifty ended in the red. Entering Tuesday’s trade SGX Nifty was flat, hinting at a muted start the day’s trade. Global cues were once again mixed after Dow Jones ended in the red while NASDAQ and S&P 500 gained. Asian peers were also trading mixed during the early hours of Tuesday.

Hiring activity was up 2% in December, showing marginal growth on the back of positive demand in retail and agro-based industries. Retail and agro-based industries witnessed a positive incline of 12 per cent on account of multi-channel approaches, technological adoption and government initiatives, according to the Monster Employment Index, a report by Monster.com, a Quess company. The report showed that demand for talent surged 12 per cent year-on-year in December 2021, compared to the same month in 2020, showcasing an optimistic recovery cycle at the close of the year.

Live Updates 8:43 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 Petrol and diesel price today January 18: Fuel rates remain unchanged; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left untouched on January 18 across the country. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Read full story 8:23 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 Govt reaps over Rs 6,600 cr as dividend from dozen CPSEs The government has received about Rs 6,600 crore as dividend tranches from a dozen Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), including GAIL , NMDC and Power Grid. “Government has received about Rs 972 crore and Rs 2506 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited as Dividend tranches,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet on Monday. Read full story 8:20 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 Nifty heading to new all-time high? Nifty should open the way for its all-time high above our immediate target of 18,340. Quarterly results and Budget expectations to continue supporting the market regardless of global cues. ~ Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial. 8:11 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 Levels to watch our for “For the trend following traders, 18225 would be the key level to watch out for and above the same the uptrend formation may continue up to 18375-18400 levels. However, a quick intraday correction is not ruled out if the index trades below 18225 and below the same it could hit 18150-18100,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. 8:08 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 Short term trend positive “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with range bound action. The present sideways movement below resistance is expected to witness an upside breakout in the next 1-2 sessions. The upside targets to be watched around 18600 levels and higher and immediate support is placed at 18120 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. 8:01 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 Global markets update Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were up with gains on Tuesday morning while KOSPI was down in the red. 7:59 (IST) 18 Jan 2022 Hiring activity in Dec grew 2 pc sequentially on demand in retail, agro-based industries: Report Hiring activity in December 2021 showed a marginal growth of two per cent compared to the previous month, mainly n positive demand in retail and agro-based industries, according to a report.December 2021 saw a monthly rise of 2 per cent in hiring activity compared to the previous month as retail and agro-based industries witnessed a positive incline of 12 per cent on account of multi-channel approaches, technological adoption and government initiatives, according to the Monster Employment Index, a report by Monster.com, a Quess company. Read full story