Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates cautious start for Sensex, Nifty; economy requires Rs 4.5-trn fiscal support

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indces BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 settled a tad lower on Monday. Sensex ended 81 points, or 0.26 per cent down at 31,561.22 and the Nifty settled 12 points, or 0.13 per cent lower at 9,239.20. Asian equities were set to slip on Tuesday amid growing investor worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted, according to Reuters. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were off 0.1%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.35%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq posted its sixth consecutive advance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45%, the S&P 500 gained 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78%.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with a 70 points or 0.76 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,159.30 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Seeking immediate support for the Indian economy hit by COVID-19, industry body Ficci said additional fiscal support of Rs 4.5 lakh crore is required at the current juncture besides a quick release of Rs 2.5 lakh crore stuck in refunds and other government payments. In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ficci President Sangita Reddy also made a case for the need to create a self-sufficiency fund for innovation, construction and manufacturing clusters to make use of the emerging opportunities in the wake of disruption in global supply chain.

