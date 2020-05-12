Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates cautious start for Sensex, Nifty; economy requires Rs 4.5-trn fiscal support

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indces BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 settled a tad lower on Monday. Sensex ended 81 points, or 0.26 per cent down at 31,561.22 and the Nifty settled 12 points, or 0.13 per cent lower at 9,239.20. Asian equities were set to slip on Tuesday amid growing investor worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted, according to Reuters. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were off 0.1%. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.35%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq posted its sixth consecutive advance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45%, the S&P 500 gained 0.01% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78%.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with a 70 points or 0.76 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,159.30 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Seeking immediate support for the Indian economy hit by COVID-19, industry body Ficci said additional fiscal support of Rs 4.5 lakh crore is required at the current juncture besides a quick release of Rs 2.5 lakh crore stuck in refunds and other government payments. In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ficci President Sangita Reddy also made a case for the need to create a self-sufficiency fund for innovation, construction and manufacturing clusters to make use of the emerging opportunities in the wake of disruption in global supply chain.
The Saudi sovereign wealth fund and General Atlantic are among firms exploring investments in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s digital business, as Asia’s richest man seeks to expand his operations outside oil and petrochemicals, people with knowledge of the matter said. Saudi Arabia’s $320 billion Public Investment Fund is considering buying a minority stake in Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Jio Platforms unit, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private, Bloomberg reported.
Nifty will open with a cut of half percent on the back of weak global cues. In the last couple of attempts, Nifty face resistance around 9400 now it is moving towards the lower side of the range 9100-9050. Banking and NBFC may face resistance on a consistent basis until their uncertainty persists in the economy. The options data suggest the range until the weekly expiry is 8950-9550. For Banknifty the range is 18170-19750. Life is coming back to normal slowly bet surely and the thing will improve daily basis with co-existence of Corona: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
