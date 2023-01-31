Live

Share Market Live Updates: Nifty opens above 17700, Sensex gains 100 pts; Economic Survey eyed

Economic Survey 2023 Impact on Share Market (Sensex, Nifty) Today Live News: On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 169.51 pts or 0.29% closing at 59,500.41 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 44.60 pts or 0.25% to 17,648.95.

The markets are waiting for cues from the economic survey that will be tabled today in the parliament.

Go to Live Updates Share Market Movement on Economic Survey 2023 Live Updates: Domestic equity indices opened in green on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex rose 130.51 points or 0.22% to 59,630.92 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 25.25 pts or 0.14% to 17,674.20. The markets are waiting for cues from the economic survey that will be tabled today in the parliament. On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 169.51 pts or 0.29% closing at 59,500.41 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 44.60 pts or 0.25% to 17,648.95. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.10%, Nifty PSU Bank advanced 0.55%, Nifty IT was up 1.10% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.19% and Nifty Metal dropped 0.28%. Adani Group shares dominated the market sentiment with all the stocks ending in the red except the index heavyweight Adani Enterprise which rose 4.21% to Rs 2878.50. Also Read Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Tax slab change expected from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech

Economic Survey 2023 LIVE Updates: FM Sitharaman to present Survey today, may peg FY23 GDP growth at 6.5% Live Updates Share Market Live on Economic Survey 2023 Live Tuesday January 31

09:11 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Nifty, Sensex end pre-open in green Domestic equity indices ended the pre-opening session in green. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 82.50 points or 0.47% to 17,731.45 and BSE Sensex climbed 270.42 pts or 0.45% to 59,770.83. 09:05 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Ambuja Cements under FO ban on Tuesday Ambuja Cements is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday, January 31. Stocks under FO ban 08:37 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth Budget Speech tomorrow (February 1). She is expected to announce tax relief measures for salaried taxpayers, Middle Class and Senior Citizens while balancing growth and fiscal deficit. Meanwhile, the Budget Session of the Parliament begins today. Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates 08:35 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Economic Survey 2023 LIVE Updates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table India’s annual pre-budget economic survey in Parliament today. The release will be followed by a press conference held by the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran along with other senior officials of the finance minister. The Economic Survey is likely to peg India’s GDP growth at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, according to a Reuters report. Economic Survey 2023 LIVE Updates 08:34 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Market to focus on budget and Fed policy “The response by Adani had a mixed effect on the stock group and market. The saga is likely to continue as a hanging risk in the minds of investors in the medium term. To expect a scientific assessment report either by a strong independent third party or government is dim in the short term. Now the focus of the market will be on a budget and fed policy.” – Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 08:26 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 US stock market ends in red The US stock market ended in red on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260.99 points or 0.77% to 33,717.09, S&P 500 dropped 52.79 pts or 1.30% to 4,017.77 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 227.90 pts or 1.96% to 11,393.81. 08:20 (IST) 31 Jan 2023 Asian markets trade in red Asian markets were trading lower in the early morning trade on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite index fell marginally by 1.73 pts or 0.05% to 3,267.59, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 20.96 pts or 0.08% to 27,412.44, South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 12.93 pts or 0.53% to 2,437.54 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 61.98 pts or 0.28% to 22,131.71.