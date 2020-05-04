Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down opening; Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Reliance Jio

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for the Sensex and Nifty with a drop of over 450 points or 4.70 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 posted gains in the holiday-shortened week. The headline indices settled on a 7-week high on Thursday buoyed by reports of positive trials of an experimental drug for coronavirus treatment, firm global cues, lifting of lockdown and on hopes of another economic stimulus package from the government. The 30-share Sensex rallied 1,000 points or 3.05 per cent to end the session at 33,717, while the broader Nifty 50 index gained 306 points or 3.21 per cent to settle at 9,860. Asian stock markets were trading lower on Monday. Hang Seng index fell 3.43%, South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.87% while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropped 2.2%. In Friday’s overnight trade on Wall Street, the three major indices settled sharply lower after US President Donald Trump revived a threat of new tariffs against China in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought global economies to a grinding halt, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.03 points, or 2.55%, to 23,723.69, the S&P 500 lost 81.72 points, or 2.81%, to 2,830.71, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 284.60 points, or 3.2%, to 8,604.95.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for the Sensex and Nifty with a drop of over 450 points or 4.70 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,353.80 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday held a meeting with the heads of banks and reviewed the economic situation and implementation of various measures announced by it to reduce stress in the financial system amid the COVID-19 crisis. The meeting, which happened in two separate sessions through video conference, saw the participation of managing directors and CEOs of major public and private sector banks, the RBI said in a statement after the meeting.

