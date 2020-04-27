Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; banks, financials in focus post Franklin Templeton fiasco

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets ended the week on a negative note as bears took grip over the Dalal Street once again amid rising coronavirus cases, delayed financial stimulus and announcement of winding up of six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 535.86 points or 1.68 per cent down at 31,327.22. Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday ahead of earnings and central bank meetings, along with the anticipation of more stimulus steps by Bank of Japan. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.1%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4%. As some states in US prepared for lockdown relaxations, Wall Street ended higher on Friday. Apple and Microsoft share prices climbed more than 1% each, lifting the S&P 500 more than any other companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.11% to end at 23,775.27 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39% to 2,836.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.65% to 8,634.52.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 84 points or 0.91 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9233 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Investors could lose a big chunk of the Rs 25,800 crore worth of assets held in the six debt schemes that Franklin Templeton is winding down. With no redemptions possible, investors will have to be satisfied with whatever amount the fund house is able to recover by liquidating the investments. While Franklin may be able to recover the money from the better-rated companies, financial experts pointed out the portfolios have several dud investments. “Fund managers have bought junk in their chase for high yields,” observed an expert.
Nifty pharma is ready with a longer-term breakout which can be visible on the monthly chart. If it manages to hold above 9300 zones on the closing basis for this week next mid-term target will be 10050 and 10950. Whereas, Nifty FMCG may see some profit booking, says Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
Global cues are indicating towards the positive start for expiry week. The SGX Nifty is also suggesting that the opening will be above 9200 levels. Since the last 9 trading sessions, the Nifty large range is between 8800-9400. This week we are expecting the market to test either side of the range. There are bright chances of the testing higher side of the range. One should hold Nifty long with stop loss below 9090 levels. Below 9090 levels Nifty may test 8800 zone, says Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
The rising cases of coronavirus infections and no success in drug development so far are worrying the markets. Investors are still struggling in evaluating the impact of coronavirus pandemic on business as companies refrain from giving guidance. Going ahead, markets are likely to react to earnings, trend in coronavirus cases, oil price and currency movement along with global events. Any announcement from the government on economic stimulus package could provide some interim relief, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Quarterly earnings, trend in coronavirus cases, and the US Fed’s interest rate decision will be the major drivers for markets in the holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said. Participants would also keep an eye on retail investor sentiment in the aftermath of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund shutting six debt schemes, they added. Bourses will remain closed on Friday for ‘Maharashtra Day’.
The 30-share Sensex closed 536 points or 1.68 per cent down at 31,327, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed at 9,154, down 160 points or 1.71 per cent.