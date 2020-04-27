Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; banks, financials in focus post Franklin Templeton fiasco

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty with 84 points or 0.91 per cent gain.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets ended the week on a negative note as bears took grip over the Dalal Street once again amid rising coronavirus cases, delayed financial stimulus and announcement of winding up of six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 535.86 points or 1.68 per cent down at 31,327.22. Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday ahead of earnings and central bank meetings, along with the anticipation of more stimulus steps by Bank of Japan. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.1%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4%. As some states in US prepared for lockdown relaxations, Wall Street ended higher on Friday. Apple and Microsoft share prices climbed more than 1% each, lifting the S&P 500 more than any other companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.11% to end at 23,775.27 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.39% to 2,836.74. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.65% to 8,634.52.

Investors could lose a big chunk of the Rs 25,800 crore worth of assets held in the six debt schemes that Franklin Templeton is winding down. With no redemptions possible, investors will have to be satisfied with whatever amount the fund house is able to recover by liquidating the investments. While Franklin may be able to recover the money from the better-rated companies, financial experts pointed out the portfolios have several dud investments. “Fund managers have bought junk in their chase for high yields,” observed an expert.

