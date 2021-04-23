Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; FM says, second covid-19 wave will not stall reforms

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Friday morning, SGX Nifty slipped 50 points, hinting at a gap-down start for equity markets.
Now, S&P BSE Sensex sits at 48,080 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed at 14,406.
(Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity indices closed in the green on Thursday ending their two-day losing streak. Now, S&P BSE Sensex sits at 48,080 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed at 14,406. However, the momentum might not be carried forward to Friday as SGX Nifty slipped 50 points, hinting at a gap-down start for equity markets. Wall Street closed with losses as Joe Biden’s tax proposal did not go down well with investors. NASDAQ, S&P 500, and Dow Jones were all over 0.90% down on closing. Asia peers were, however, up in the green. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSPI and KOSDAQ were up in green while TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were in the red.
Despite the second wave of the coronavirus, India’s reform push is not likely to take a back seat. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that despite the fresh challenges to economic management caused by the second, virulent Covid wave, key budgetary proposals including the creation of a state-owned development finance institution (DFI) and an ambitious agenda laid out for privatisation were very much ‘on course’. The Finance Minister did agree that the focus at this juncture has been on saving lives and not on another set of economic reliefs but said that the already announced reforms were unlikely to be held back.
Highlights
"Going ahead, Indian markets are likely to continue with its volatility till COVID-19 cases continue its upward trajectory. Investors would continuously watch out government’s course of action along with progress on vaccination drive. Once the availability and the pace of vaccination picks-up and daily cases start falling, we expect the narrative to gradually shift from Covid-19 and restrictions back to growth/cyclical recovery and rebound corporate earnings. We would recommend investors to take advantage of this volatility as the medium term thesis remains unchanged," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Ahead of today's trading session, SGX Nifty was down 48 points. With Nifty futures trading with losses, domestic stock markets are likely to open in red.
A total of 16 companies including HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, GNA Axles, Integrated Capital Services, Oriental Hotels, and Wendt (India), among others will release their quarter earnings on April 23.
Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed ‘BBB-’ sovereign rating for India, saying that a recent surge in coronavirus cases may delay GDP recovery, but it won’t derail the economy. However, the agency said that the outlook was negative, reflecting lingering uncertainty around the debt trajectory.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that despite the fresh challenges to economic management caused by the second, virulent Covid wave, key budgetary proposals including the creation of a state-owned development finance institution (DFI) and an ambitious agenda laid out for privatisation were very much ‘on course’.
