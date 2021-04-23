Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; FM says, second covid-19 wave will not stall reforms

Now, S&P BSE Sensex sits at 48,080 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed at 14,406. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity indices closed in the green on Thursday ending their two-day losing streak. Now, S&P BSE Sensex sits at 48,080 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed at 14,406. However, the momentum might not be carried forward to Friday as SGX Nifty slipped 50 points, hinting at a gap-down start for equity markets. Wall Street closed with losses as Joe Biden’s tax proposal did not go down well with investors. NASDAQ, S&P 500, and Dow Jones were all over 0.90% down on closing. Asia peers were, however, up in the green. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, KOSPI and KOSDAQ were up in green while TOPIX and Nikkei 225 were in the red.

Despite the second wave of the coronavirus, India’s reform push is not likely to take a back seat. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that despite the fresh challenges to economic management caused by the second, virulent Covid wave, key budgetary proposals including the creation of a state-owned development finance institution (DFI) and an ambitious agenda laid out for privatisation were very much ‘on course’. The Finance Minister did agree that the focus at this juncture has been on saving lives and not on another set of economic reliefs but said that the already announced reforms were unlikely to be held back.

