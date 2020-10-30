Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see a gap-down opening; core sector data shrinks less in September

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty may witness a muted opening to Friday’s session after two days of consecutive losses. SGX Nifty was trading just over 16 points lower during the early hours of trade.
Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite was trading with marginal gains on Friday morning while Hang Seng was down with losses along with KOSPI, KOSDAQ, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty may witness a gap-down opening today following two consecutive day’s of losses. SGX Nifty was trading just over 30 points lower during the early hours of trade. Equity markets in the United States moved higher even though big tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook could not cheer Wall Street. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite was trading with marginal gains on Friday morning while Hang Seng was down with losses along with KOSPI, KOSDAQ, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225. Increasing number of coronavirus cases and repeated lockdowns that mar the future outlook of the companies and states, are the key factors that are pulling stocks lower across the globe.
Core sector output contracted for the seventh month straight, but only by 0.8% in September. In the month of August the eight core industries’ output had contracted by 7.3%. Economists say this is a sign of recovery after strict lockdown measures were eased. Coal, electricity, and steel are believed to have helped trim the contraction. “The core sector data reflects the fact that further economic contraction seems to have been arrested to a large extent, and that economic activity may pick up gradually,” said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research – Emkay Wealth Management. During the month, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser and cement recorded negative growth.
Highlights
"In the October series, Nifty made a remarkable up-move of ~8% led by fresh long additions as OI at the start of the series was at multi-month lows. The heartening aspect of this phase of rally has been participation from banks: Nifty Bank gained ~18% led by short covering and other cues. Moreover, the up-move has seen broad-based participation with Nifty 500 gaining ~7.5% in the October series and the only sectoral dragger was Pharma Index (-1%). Rollovers have ended on a strong note and market-wide futures’ open interest (value) is second highest levels at Rs 1,143 Bn after March expiry (when pandemic sell-off culminated)." said brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.
Technical analysts say Nifty finds support at 11600, While on the other side 11,800 would be the immediate hurdle. Falling below 11,600 could bring more weakness into equity markets.
"A small positive candle was formed on Thursday with upper shadow, which indicates a broader range movement with negative bias in the market and the upper shadow signal sell on rise opportunity for the day," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. He adds that Nifty was moving range-bound on Thursday after initially falling even below 11,650 which does not signal a downside breakout. "Hence, this above said pattern could not be considered as a downside breakout of the range and one may expect chances of an upside bounce in the coming sessions, above 11700 levels," he added.
Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers, has settled an insider tradign case with SEBI that dates back to his days with Ambit Capital Private limited. The said case deals with Mannapuram Finance Limited. Without admitting or denying the findings of fact, Saurabh Mukherjea paid a sum of Rs 1.38 crore to settle the case.
A total of 80 companies including IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, Dhanuka Agritech, Dixon Technologies (India), Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless and Vakrangee are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has proposed a non-cash settlement for its 18.4% stake in Tata Sons. It has offered a pro-rata division of all the assets of the holding firm as part of the settlement and has valued its stake in Tata Sons at Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
Even though the markets have recovered from their March lows, midcap stocks seem to have lost steam. While the Sensex and Nifty have risen by 52.9% and 53.35% since March 23 till date, Nifty Midcap100 has outperformed the benchmarks with gains of 54.43%. However, the speed of the midcap rally seems to have slowed down in October and have underperformed the benchmarks in October.
Down Jones ended 0.52% higherS&P 500 gained 1.19%NASDAQ moved up 1.64%Shanghai Composite was trading 0.19% higherHnag Seng was down 0.22%TOPIX slipped 1.08%KOSPI was down 0.83%
Contracting for the seventh consecutive month, the output of eight core infrastructure sectors dropped by 0.8 per cent in September, mainly due to decline in production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and cement.
The production of eight core sectors had contracted 5.1 per cent in September 2019, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Thursday.
