Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see a gap-down opening; core sector data shrinks less in September

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex and Nifty may witness a gap-down opening today following two consecutive day’s of losses. SGX Nifty was trading just over 30 points lower during the early hours of trade. Equity markets in the United States moved higher even though big tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook could not cheer Wall Street. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite was trading with marginal gains on Friday morning while Hang Seng was down with losses along with KOSPI, KOSDAQ, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225. Increasing number of coronavirus cases and repeated lockdowns that mar the future outlook of the companies and states, are the key factors that are pulling stocks lower across the globe.

Core sector output contracted for the seventh month straight, but only by 0.8% in September. In the month of August the eight core industries’ output had contracted by 7.3%. Economists say this is a sign of recovery after strict lockdown measures were eased. Coal, electricity, and steel are believed to have helped trim the contraction. “The core sector data reflects the fact that further economic contraction seems to have been arrested to a large extent, and that economic activity may pick up gradually,” said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research – Emkay Wealth Management. During the month, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser and cement recorded negative growth.

