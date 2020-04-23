Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; economic package to be announced as and when it’s ready

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with 25 points or 0.27 per cent loss

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index bounced back from two days of losses to settle with gains on Wednesday. The 30-share index Sensex, advanced 742.84 points or 2.42 per cent to close at 31,379.55, while Nifty50 surpassed the crucial 9,000-mark to end the day at 9,187.3, up 205.85 points or 2.29 per cent. Asian stock markets traded higher following an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses. Nikkei rose 0.88% while the Topix index gained 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi also edged higher by 0.55%. On the back of the rise in oil prices and as Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis, Wall Street surged on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.99% at 23,475.82 points, while the S&P 500 gained 2.29% to 2,799.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.81% to 8,495.38.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with 25 points or 0.27 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,163 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The government on Wednesday held another meeting of the Cabinet but the wait for a much-anticipated relief package to prevent large-scale job losses and rebuild the economy, devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and a nation-wide lockdown, just got longer. Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said the economic package will be announced as and when it’s ready.

