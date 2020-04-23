Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; economic package to be announced as and when it’s ready

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index bounced back from two days of losses to settle with gains on Wednesday. The 30-share index Sensex, advanced 742.84 points or 2.42 per cent to close at 31,379.55, while Nifty50 surpassed the crucial 9,000-mark to end the day at 9,187.3, up 205.85 points or 2.29 per cent. Asian stock markets traded higher following an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses. Nikkei rose 0.88% while the Topix index gained 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi also edged higher by 0.55%. On the back of the rise in oil prices and as Congress looked on course to approve nearly $500 billion more aid to help small businesses ride out the coronavirus crisis, Wall Street surged on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.99% at 23,475.82 points, while the S&P 500 gained 2.29% to 2,799.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 2.81% to 8,495.38.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with 25 points or 0.27 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,163 on the Singaporean Exchange.
The government on Wednesday held another meeting of the Cabinet but the wait for a much-anticipated relief package to prevent large-scale job losses and rebuild the economy, devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and a nation-wide lockdown, just got longer.
Highlights
Asian stock markets traded higher following an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses. Nikkei rose 0.88% while the Topix index gained 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi also edged higher by 0.55%.
India Inc. has been pitching hard for a package close to 9-10 lakh cr as need of the hour, else there could be a sea of job cuts. Most of the cases in India, however, are asymptomatic in nature and globally as France predicts there could be a second wave of the virus, after having the first wave, says Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking.
The Nifty has managed to hold above 9150, it is very strong indications that Bulls are still in business, and the fight will continue in between 9100-9400 range. On the break of said range market will see further 5-7% move in the direction of the breakout. Nifty Energy is showing a clear breakout post strong move posted by Reliance. Infrastructure is also showing a stronger move as a project outside the red zone is getting started. Nifty FMCG has seen some profit booking a couple of days before yesterday's smart pullback which resumed an upward trend. Nifty Auto finding some base to start corrective pullback, says Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said the economic package will be announced as and when it’s ready. Official sources indicate that the next round of package will include components proposed by various wings of the government and will have an impressive size. The delay is because of some aspects of the package are still being fine-tuned and their expenditure implications are assessed against the diminishing tax and other resources due to the deep economic slump.
