  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Market LIVE Sensex Nifty eye gap-down start as bears tighten grip Easy Trip Planners shares to list today

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down start as bears tighten grip; Easy Trip Planners shares to list today

By: |
Updated: March 19, 2021 8:16:23 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking at a gap-down opening on Friday.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAsian stock market peers were trading in the red in early trade on Friday as investors turned cautious on worries around inflation. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking at a gap-down opening on Friday again, after ending in the red for the five straight trading session. Investors have lost over Rs 8 lakh crore in five days of the market plunge. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 8.04 lakh crore to Rs 201.22 lakh crore in the last five days on the back of high bond yields and rising COVID-19 cases across the country. Asian stock market peers were trading in the red in early trade on Friday as investors turned cautious on worries around inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent while the Topix index was down 0.32 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.84 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, major US stocks indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly half a per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped over 3 per cent.

Delhi-based online travel company Easy Trip Planners is scheduled to make its stock market debut on Friday, March 19, 2021. The Rs 510-crore public issue was subscribed 160 times with non-institutional investors subscribing to their reserved portion 384 times. The issue was sold in a price band of Rs 186-187 per share.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:16 (IST)19 Mar 2021
    Investors wealth tumbles over Rs 8 lakh cr in 5 days of market plunge

    Equity investors became poorer by over Rs 8 lakh crore in five days of market plunge. The BSE benchmark has lost 2,062.99 points or 4 per cent in five trading sessions. On Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 49,216.52.

    Read full story

    08:10 (IST)19 Mar 2021
    FIIs buy shares worth Rs 1,258 crore in Indian stock market

    Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers again of domestic securities. FII buying stood at Rs 1,258 crore for the day. Domestic Institutional Investors were however sellers, pulling out Rs 1,116 crore. 

    08:08 (IST)19 Mar 2021
    Sensex, Nifty may open in red; five things to know before today’s opening bell on Dalal Street

    Domestic equity markets have failed to hold on to gains so far this week and closed in the negative territory repeatedly. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 49,216 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 14,557. Equities have been spooked as US 10-year treasury yields have been marching higher continuously with the global economic recovery taking shape.

    Read full story

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    BSE SensexNSE Niftystock markets
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Sensex, Nifty may open in red; five things to know before today’s opening bell on Dalal Street
    2Chana growers facing a loss of Rs 140 crore in first fortnight of rabi season
    3Analyst Corner | Maintain ‘add’ on AU SFB with target price of Rs 1,320