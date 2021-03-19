Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down start as bears tighten grip; Easy Trip Planners shares to list today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking at a gap-down opening on Friday.
Asian stock market peers were trading in the red in early trade on Friday as investors turned cautious on worries around inflation. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking at a gap-down opening on Friday again, after ending in the red for the five straight trading session. Investors have lost over Rs 8 lakh crore in five days of the market plunge. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 8.04 lakh crore to Rs 201.22 lakh crore in the last five days on the back of high bond yields and rising COVID-19 cases across the country. Asian stock market peers were trading in the red in early trade on Friday as investors turned cautious on worries around inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent while the Topix index was down 0.32 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.84 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, major US stocks indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly half a per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped over 3 per cent.
Delhi-based online travel company Easy Trip Planners is scheduled to make its stock market debut on Friday, March 19, 2021. The Rs 510-crore public issue was subscribed 160 times with non-institutional investors subscribing to their reserved portion 384 times. The issue was sold in a price band of Rs 186-187 per share.
Highlights
Equity investors became poorer by over Rs 8 lakh crore in five days of market plunge. The BSE benchmark has lost 2,062.99 points or 4 per cent in five trading sessions. On Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 49,216.52.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net buyers again of domestic securities. FII buying stood at Rs 1,258 crore for the day. Domestic Institutional Investors were however sellers, pulling out Rs 1,116 crore.
Domestic equity markets have failed to hold on to gains so far this week and closed in the negative territory repeatedly. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 49,216 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 14,557. Equities have been spooked as US 10-year treasury yields have been marching higher continuously with the global economic recovery taking shape.
