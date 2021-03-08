Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Easy Trip Planners IPO open for subscription today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, hinting at a gap-up start for equities.
Global cues were positive as Asian peers tracked gains recorded on Wall Street on Friday.
(Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets head into the week on the back of two consecutive sessions that resulted in declines. However, Sensex and Nifty recorded gains on a weekly basis. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, hinting at a gap-up start for equities. Global cues were positive as Asian peers tracked gains recorded on Wall Street on Friday. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were all trading in the green on Monday morning.
Easy Trip Planners initial Public Offering (IPO) opens for subscription today. Though the IPO, the online travel agency will raise Rs 510 crore, which will go entirely to the selling shareholders and not the company as the issue is purely an Offer For Sale (OFS). Investors can subscribe to Easy Trip Planners IPO, where 2.73 crore shares are on sale, in the price band of Rs 186-187 per share, in a bid lot of 80 shares and multiples thereafter. Ahead of the public issue, Easy Trip Planners managed to raise Rs 229 crore anchor investors, allotting them 1.2 crore equity shares at Rs 187 apiece. Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited and HSBC Global Investment are among the 35 anchor investors of the firm.
Highlights
Despite the fall recorded by benchmark indices during the last two trading sessions, Dalal Street still managed to end the previous week with gains. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 50,405, up 2.66% from the previous week while the 50-stock NSE Nifty ended at 14,938, up 2.8% from last Friday’s closing. “On a weekly basis, the market closed in the positive territory the market mood was sluggish. A substantial jump in the long term treasury yields and upward activity in the dollar index towards 92, resulted in weakness across the globe,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
Easy Trip Planners initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Monday, making it the tenth public issue to enter Dalal Street so far in 2021. The online travel agency is looking to raise Rs 510 crore through the IPO which will entirely be an Offer For Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. Post issue, the promoter shareholding will come down to 74.9% from 100% pre-IPO and public shareholding will increase to 25.1% from zero. The issue will remain open for subscription till March 10.
