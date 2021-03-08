Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Easy Trip Planners IPO open for subscription today

Global cues were positive as Asian peers tracked gains recorded on Wall Street on Friday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets head into the week on the back of two consecutive sessions that resulted in declines. However, Sensex and Nifty recorded gains on a weekly basis. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, hinting at a gap-up start for equities. Global cues were positive as Asian peers tracked gains recorded on Wall Street on Friday. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI were all trading in the green on Monday morning.

Easy Trip Planners initial Public Offering (IPO) opens for subscription today. Though the IPO, the online travel agency will raise Rs 510 crore, which will go entirely to the selling shareholders and not the company as the issue is purely an Offer For Sale (OFS). Investors can subscribe to Easy Trip Planners IPO, where 2.73 crore shares are on sale, in the price band of Rs 186-187 per share, in a bid lot of 80 shares and multiples thereafter. Ahead of the public issue, Easy Trip Planners managed to raise Rs 229 crore anchor investors, allotting them 1.2 crore equity shares at Rs 187 apiece. Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited and HSBC Global Investment are among the 35 anchor investors of the firm.

