Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets witnessed a volatile trading session on Wednesday but managed to end the day with marginal gains. At the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was up 54 points or 0.9% to settle at 59,085 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 27 points or 0.16% to close at 17,604. India VIX dropped below 19 levels. Now, ahead of the monthly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a flat to positive start for domestic markets. Global cues were also positive after Wall Street closed with gains on Wednesday. Asian stock markets mirrored the move.

DreamFolks Services IPO enters the second day of subscription today after having been oversubscribed on day one itself. The Rs 562 crore initial public offering (IPO) saw massive interest on the first day of sale with both Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and retail investors oversubscribing their portions. Retail portion of the issue has been subscribed 7.93 times so far while the NII quota has been bid for 1.39 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion saw the least activity at 0.25 times. Investors can continue to bid for the issue today and tomorrow as well in a fixed price band of Rs 308-326 per share.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates