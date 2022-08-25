Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets witnessed a volatile trading session on Wednesday but managed to end the day with marginal gains. At the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was up 54 points or 0.9% to settle at 59,085 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 27 points or 0.16% to close at 17,604. India VIX dropped below 19 levels. Now, ahead of the monthly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a flat to positive start for domestic markets. Global cues were also positive after Wall Street closed with gains on Wednesday. Asian stock markets mirrored the move.
DreamFolks Services IPO enters the second day of subscription today after having been oversubscribed on day one itself. The Rs 562 crore initial public offering (IPO) saw massive interest on the first day of sale with both Non-Institutional Investors (NII) and retail investors oversubscribing their portions. Retail portion of the issue has been subscribed 7.93 times so far while the NII quota has been bid for 1.39 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion saw the least activity at 0.25 times. Investors can continue to bid for the issue today and tomorrow as well in a fixed price band of Rs 308-326 per share.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Indian share market may open higher on Thursday. Ahead of the monthly futures & options (F&O) expiry session, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a flat to positive start for frontline indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. In the previous session, domestic equities witnessed a volatile trading session but managed to end the day with marginal gains. “Nifty consolidated for the second consecutive day wherein the declines are getting bought. Amidst fragile global sentiments, FII buying is providing support to the market though investors are staying on sideline ahead of monthly F&O expiry on Thursday and are cautiously awaiting the outcome of Jackson Hole symposium meeting and US GDP data, due later this week,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The price of petrol and diesel has been left unchanged for more than three months by OMCs on August 25. The last country-wide change in price came on May 21, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since then, Maharashtra is the only state to have cut rates. Maharashtra government had announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month. The cut in VAT is likely to cost Maharashtra’s state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis.
The Indian Rupee is expected to trade steady on Thursday amid risk aversion in global markets and expectations of recovery in US Dollar. The domestic currency may track gains in regional peers as China’s stimulus plan bolsters the outlook for Asian economies. In the previous session, rupee consolidated in a narrow range and depreciated against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 79.84 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.68 to 79.87 before finally settling at 79.85, down 2 paise over its previous close. Surge in crude oil prices and mixed to negative domestic equity markets restricted rupee’s movement.
“Bharti Telecom will further strengthen its shareholding in Airtel. Accordingly, Singtel and its affiliates have entered into an agreement to transfer ~3.33% shares to BTL for an aggregate amount of approx. SGD 2.25 billion, leaving direct shareholding of Singtel and Bharti in Airtel at ~10% and ~ 6% respectively. The acquisition is to be completed over a period of 90 days.”
Nifty 50 index opened negative on Wednesday but took support at 17500 marks and moved in a positive to range-bound manner throughout the session. It failed to surpass the previous day’s highs but declines were being bought to settle the day above 17600 zones. Buying was visible at support zones but lack of momentum and strength in heavyweight could not speed up the up-move and it closed with gains of around 27 points. It formed a small Bullish candle on the daily scale but continues forming lower highs from the last three sessions.
After showing a sustainable upside bounce on Tuesday, the Nifty shifted into a consolidation with a positive bias on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 27 points. After opening on a negative note, the market showed intraday volatility throughout the day. Upside momentum got strengthened during later part of the day and the Nifty closed near the highs.
“The market is in an attempt to comeback from the lows and further sustainable upmove from here could bring bulls into a driver's seat. Immediate resistance to be watched at 17650 and a sustainable move above this area is expected to pull Nifty towards another hurdle of 17850 levels in the short term,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was sitting 70 points higher on Thursday morning, suggesting a positive start to the day's trade.
DreamFolks Services IPO sailed through on the initial data of sale with retail investors leading the subscription tally. The Rs 562 crore IPO opened for subscription earlier today after having raised Rs 252.9 crore from 18 anchor investors. The public issue saw massive interest from retail investors who have oversubscribed their portion of the initial public offering.