Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open negative; DoT to issue show-cause notices to telcos on AGR dues

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty witnessed volatility last week followed by weak macroeconomic data release. On Friday, S&P BSE Sensex ended 209 points or 0.50 per cent lower at 41,250, while the broader Nifty 50 index finished at 12,113 points, down 61 points or 0.50 per cent. This week will have only four trading days as markets will remain shut on February 21 on account of Mahashivratri. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for the Indian bourses, with a 9 points loss or 0.07 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,123-level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian shares fell as the coronavirus fears return. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent to 555.50, easing further from last week’s top of 558.30, which was the highest since late January. Australian shares and South Korea’s KOSPI index were each down 0.3 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 25.23 points, or 0.1 per cent, to close at 29,398.08, S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to close at 3,380.16, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2 per cent to 9,731.18 and hit an all-time closing high on Friday

The department of telecommunications (DoT) is likely to go ahead and start issuing show-cause notices to telecom operators, starting Monday, asking why action should not be taken against them for non-payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues within the stipulated timeframe. According to official sources, a financial penalty can be imposed on operators for not complying with its order to make payments by midnight of February 14, the day the Supreme Court expressed its displeasure over the companies not making any payment by January 23.

