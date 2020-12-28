Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Donald Trump signs $900 billion coronavirus relief bill

United States President Donald Trump today signed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices will today begin trading for the last time this decade. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 46,973 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 13,749, both a tad bit shy of their all-time highs. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 3 points lower. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite was trading with losses while Hang Seng, KOSPI, Nikkei 225, TOPIX were all trading with gains. Stock markets in the United States ended last week with gains with Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ closing with gains.

United States President Donald Trump today signed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill. This will help in initiating relief packages to individuals and business in the United States that have been hit by the pandemic, while also pushing away the possibility of a partial government shutdown. Along with this, the United States Congress has also passed a $1.4 trillion plan for government spending. Combined $2.3 trillion relief package, includes $600 payment to struggling individuals.

Read More