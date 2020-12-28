Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains; Donald Trump signs $900 billion coronavirus relief bill

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite was trading with losses while Hang Seng, KOSPI, Nikkei 225, TOPIX were all trading with gains on Monday morning.
United States President Donald Trump today signed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices will today begin trading for the last time this decade. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 46,973 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 13,749, both a tad bit shy of their all-time highs. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was trading 3 points lower. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite was trading with losses while Hang Seng, KOSPI, Nikkei 225, TOPIX were all trading with gains. Stock markets in the United States ended last week with gains with Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ closing with gains.
United States President Donald Trump today signed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill. This will help in initiating relief packages to individuals and business in the United States that have been hit by the pandemic, while also pushing away the possibility of a partial government shutdown. Along with this, the United States Congress has also passed a $1.4 trillion plan for government spending. Combined $2.3 trillion relief package, includes $600 payment to struggling individuals.
Highlights
On Monday morning SGX Nifty was hinting at a gap-up start for domestic stock markets. Domestic equity markets enter the last week of this decade on a positive note after having regained almost all losses that they suffered on Monday. Technically, Nifty is still in the negative territory but that could be reversed with a close above the recent highs of 13778. “The short term trend continues to remain down. However, with the intermediate uptrend still intact, we expect the recent correction to be more of a short term nature and may have possibly bottomed out with the strong price action seen in the last three sessions,” said Subash Gangadharan, Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Read full story
A clutch of under-construction solar projects with combined capacity of 18,000 MW is facing grim prospects with the state-run discoms developing cold feet on buying power from these projects, at tariffs discovered under auctions. The discoms’ reluctance to sign power supply agreements with these projects, with aggregate investments of Rs 90,000-Rs 1 lakh crore, is in view of the widening differential between the price of power from these projects and the much lower prices discovered under recent auctions.
Read full story
Agitating farmers and supporting groups in Punjab have targeted the telecom towers of Reliance Jio in the state, thus disrupting mobile and internet services of the company and causing inconvenience to the consumers. According to industry sources, agitating groups have cut off power supply of around 1,300 mobile towers of Jio in the state. There are around 9,000 towers of Jio in Punjab. For some towers, the fibre has been cut by such groups.
Read full story
"For the week ahead, concerns regarding the fresh case of the virus will remain in the limelight along with development on Brexit deal. Investors should stay focused on quality sectors & counters and also watch at the trend of FII inflows, which is the main factor of the recent rally, no eventful data and announcements are expected next week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
From the depths of despair to an adrenaline-pumping ascent, equity investors traversed the whole gamut of emotions in 2020 as a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic followed by equally unprecedented stimulus measures whiplashed global stock markets, upended conventional wisdom and blurred the lines between investing and speculation.
Read full story
Donald Trump, President of the United States has signed the coronavirus aid package today. Till will help individuals and businesses that have been struggling amidst the pandemic. The bill consists of $600 relief cheques for individuals.