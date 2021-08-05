Share Market LIVE: Nifty opens at fresh all-time high above 16,290, Sensex crosses 54,500 for first time

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices claimed new all-time highs on Wednesday as bulls continued to assert control on Dalal Street for the second day straight. S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.02% higher at 54,369 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.79% higher at 16,258. Broader markets failed the mirror the up-move charted by benchmark indices as midcap and smallcap indices slipped to close in the red. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, signalling that bulls might continue rallying. Global cues were mixed after NASDAQ closed in the green but Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped.
IPOs of Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, and Exxaro Tiles were oversubscribed on the first day of bidding. Devyani International’s IPO was subscribed 2.69 times by investors with retail investors bidding for their portion 11.37 times. Windlas Biotech IPO was subscribed 3.18 times at the end of the day. Retail investors have bid for the issue 6.22 times. Krnaa Diagnostics’ IPO was subscribed 1.98 times on day one, retail investors have so far bid for their portion 9.59 times. Exxaro Tiles issue was subscribed 4.67 times. All the four IPOs will remain open for subscription till Friday evening.
Domestic equity benchmark indices began Thursday’s trading session in the green, setting fresh all-time highs. Bank Nifty was down in the red.
Sensex and Nifty were looking poised for a positive start to the day's trade as Sensex sat above 54,500 during the pre-open session while Nifty 50 was above all-time highs.
Sensex and Nifty soared higher during the pre-open session on Thursday. Nifty crossed 16,300 while Sensex was above 54,600.
"If we can get past 16300, the next target for the Nifty should be 16600. The new support for the market is at 15700 and hence any dip or intraday correction can be used to accumulate long positions for higher targets," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.
"Nifty is expected to open flat at 16270, 11 points above yesterday's close. Nifty has been rising for the last 5 days. We may see some intraday corrections to 16200 levels which will act as strong support. Nifty may see 16400 and 16450 levels in the coming days," said Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.
KM Birla has stepped down as the non-executive chairman of financially-troubled Vodafone Idea, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. “The board of directors of Vodafone Idea, at its meeting held today (Wednesday), have accepted the request of Kumar Mangalam Birla to step down as non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the board with effect from close of business hours on August 4, 2021,” the filing said.
"The reiteration of positive bias above 15960 (from 2nd August) has benefited as Nifty almost achieved its target of 16300 . The underlying trend remaining up as the index formed higher lows along with increased in index PCR OI , indicating trader sentiment is bullish and fresh put writing was seen at strike price 16200-16150 , Combined with a fall in the option price and IV, it indicates that put writing has happened at these strikes implying immediate support at these levels for the near term. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 16310 are taken out," said Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Petrol and Diesel prices have been left untouched by oil marketing companies for the nineteenth consecutive day. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since the rates started increasing more than 2 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Nifty Put options OI distribution shows that 16,000 has highest OI concentration followed by 15,900 and 16,200 which may act as support for current expiry and on the Call front 16,300 followed by 16,400 & 16,500 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance for current expiry.
NSE Nifty 50 may trade in the 16,100-16,400 range today on weekly futures & options expiry, while 36,000 will act as an important level for Bank Nifty. On Wednesday, Nifty logged fresh all-time high of 16,290.20 and ended the day at a record closing high of 16,258.80. Analysts expect some volatility on expiry day and advise investors to trade cautiously on Thursday. The overall trading range for Bank Nifty is expected to be between 35,000-36,500, said analysts. India VIX, the volatility gauge, cooled-off 3.89 per cent to 13.21 levels on Wednesday.
Over 100 companies BSE-listed companies such as Adani Transmission, Cipla, GAIL (India), Gujarat Gas, Honeywell Automation, Adani Power, REC, Aditya Capital, Ipca Labs, Tata Chemicals, KIOCL, Escorts, Thermax, Quess Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Birla Corp and Narayana Hrudayalaya, will announce their quarterly earnings today.
"Since the Nifty has almost tested the immediate target of 16,300, we may see a pause in the following session. However, the recent buoyancy in banking and financials would help the index to maintain the positive bias. At the same time, the profit taking in the other sectors and broader indices demands extra caution in the selection of stocks. We advise aligning positions accordingly," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
After showing a massive upside breakout of the range at 15960 levels on Tuesday, Nifty shifted into a follow through upmove on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 128 points. After opening on an upside gap of 65 points, Nifty shifted into a further upmove in the early-mid part of the session. A new all time high was registered at 16290 levels and later shifted into a range movement with minor profit booking from the highs.
"Nifty rose with another gap up reflecting the pent up demand in index heavyweights. Advance decline ratio however has turned very negative despite Nifty being up, suggesting profit-taking in the broader markets. With other markets doing well, Nifty could continue to remain steady/up, while the broader market correction could continue for a few sessions," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was up in the green. With Nifty Futures trading in the green, domestic equities may open with a positive bias.
The IPOs of Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech, and Exxaro Tiles were oversubscribed on day one. Retail investors have bid for all four IPOs in massive numbers.