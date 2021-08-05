Share Market LIVE: Nifty opens at fresh all-time high above 16,290, Sensex crosses 54,500 for first time

Bank Nifty jumped 2.33% on Wednesday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices claimed new all-time highs on Wednesday as bulls continued to assert control on Dalal Street for the second day straight. S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.02% higher at 54,369 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.79% higher at 16,258. Broader markets failed the mirror the up-move charted by benchmark indices as midcap and smallcap indices slipped to close in the red. On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was trading in the green, signalling that bulls might continue rallying. Global cues were mixed after NASDAQ closed in the green but Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped.

IPOs of Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, and Exxaro Tiles were oversubscribed on the first day of bidding. Devyani International’s IPO was subscribed 2.69 times by investors with retail investors bidding for their portion 11.37 times. Windlas Biotech IPO was subscribed 3.18 times at the end of the day. Retail investors have bid for the issue 6.22 times. Krnaa Diagnostics’ IPO was subscribed 1.98 times on day one, retail investors have so far bid for their portion 9.59 times. Exxaro Tiles issue was subscribed 4.67 times. All the four IPOs will remain open for subscription till Friday evening.

Read More