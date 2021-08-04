Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green; Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, 2 other IPOs open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices scaled fresh highs on Tuesday and leapt over 1.5% each. S&P BSE Sensex closed 872 points higher at 53,823 while the NSE Nifty 50 index soared 245 points to end at 16,130. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks while India VIX jumped 7%. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green hinting at a continuation of the upward march. Global markets were mixed. Wall Street equity indices closed with gains but Asian markets were trading mixed as Hang Seng, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 traded in the red while Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ gained.\
Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles, and Krsnaa Diagnostics’ IPO will today open for subscription. The primary market has been gung-ho in recent weeks and investors are lining up in large numbers to bid for public issues. While Devayni International is looking to raise Rs 1,838 crore; Windlas Biotech will raise Rs 401 crore; Krsnaa Diagnostics will raise Rs 1,213 crore, and Exxaro Tiles will raise just Rs 161 crore. All IPOs are a mix of an offer for sale by existing shareholders and a fresh issue of equity shares. The four IPOs will remain open for subscription till the end of this week.
Highlights
"Yesterday Nifty gave a strong breakout from its previous range with good volumes. Nifty is expected to open at 16200, up by 70 points. Nifty may see 16250 and 16400 levels in the next few days. 16000 and 15950 will act as strong support for Nifty." said Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities.
"The short term trend of Nifty seems to have turned up sharply. The much-awaited upside breakout of broader high low range at 15960 could signal more upside for the Nifty ahead. The next upside levels to be watched around 16300-16500 in the next 6-8 sessions. Important support is placed at 15960-16000 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
"Stay long and stay bullish above 15,915. Targets at 16,500 in August and 16,800 by September. Bank Nifty looking good for an immediate target of 35,925," said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research, JM Financial.
BSE-listed companies such as State Bank Of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Titan Company, Adani Green Energy, Godrej Consumer Products, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total Gas, Bosch, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cosmo Films, Gabriel India, Greenply Industries, H.G. Infra Engineering, Mayur Uniquoters, Nava Bharat Ventures, PNB Housing Finance, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sonata Software, Subros, Tasty Bite Eatables, Tata Communications and Thomas Cook (India) to announce results on August 4.
Read full story
"The maximum concentration among Nifty weekly put options has shifted higher to 16000 from 15800 on Tuesday, while among call options, 16200 strike from 15900. This broadly suggests they expect the Nifty to rise above 16200 and do not expect the index to fall below 16000. The market range for the ongoing weekly expiry series is shifting higher .
In the coming session, further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 16170 is taken out," said Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities.
"US cues are positive led by Dow Jones and S&P 500. Most of Asia also trading positive. Fresh longs in Nifty (+11.3%) while Bank Nifty witnessed short-covering (-16.5%). 50% of Nifty stocks saw a spike in volumes while heavyweights witnessed short-covering. The big boys (FIIs) finally turned buyers in cash and FOMO crept in," said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research, JM Financial.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of Petrol and Diesel have now been left untouched by oil marketing companies for the eighteenth consecutive day. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since the rates started increasing more than 2 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Read full story
We estimate Tata Steel's adjusted debt (including customer advances and securitized receivables, among other standard S&P Global Ratings adjustments) will fall to about Indian rupees (INR) 600 billion (about US$8 billion) by fiscal year ending March 2023 in our base case, from about INR915 billion as of March 2021. This would significantly outperform the company's stated intention to reduce debt by at least US$1 billion per year, and continue the trend of declining debt from March 2020, when the company reported INR1.1 trillion in debt. While the company has resumed some growth in capital expenditure (capex), the increase in capex is still small in relation to the operating cash flows and does not affect the path of deleveraging. We expect capex of about INR110 billion annually, up from about INR70 billion in fiscal 2021. In our base case, we forecast the company's EBITDA and free operating cash flow of about INR1 trillion and INR350 billion–INR400 billion, respectively, over fiscals 2022 and 2023. This is despite our assumption of a 10% decline in steel prices in fiscal 2023 from the current level.
~ S&P Global
Finally, the market has broken the boring trading range decisively. The best part of Tuesday’s spectacular session was the contribution from large-cap companies. The Nifty Midcap and Small cap index closed in the negative territory while Nifty IT, Bank Nifty and FMCG indices managed to deliver gains of more than 1.50 per cent. On a closing basis, the market closed above the level of 15,900 after the consolidation of the last two months and here onwards earlier resistance 15,900 would act as major support for the market. Any correction to 15,900/15,950 levels would be an opportunity to re-enter the market. Above 16,000 levels, the Nifty is heading for the levels of 16,270 with a minor resistance at 16,200.
Ahead of the opening session, SGX Nifty was up 50 points. WIth Nifty Futures trading with gains, domestic markets could start the day's trade in the positive territory.
Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles, and Krsnaa Diagnostics' IPOs will open today for subscription. The public issues will remain open till Friday evening.