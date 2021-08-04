Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green; Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, 2 other IPOs open today

Four IPOs will open today for subscription. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices scaled fresh highs on Tuesday and leapt over 1.5% each. S&P BSE Sensex closed 872 points higher at 53,823 while the NSE Nifty 50 index soared 245 points to end at 16,130. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks while India VIX jumped 7%. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting in the green hinting at a continuation of the upward march. Global markets were mixed. Wall Street equity indices closed with gains but Asian markets were trading mixed as Hang Seng, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 traded in the red while Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ gained.\

Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles, and Krsnaa Diagnostics’ IPO will today open for subscription. The primary market has been gung-ho in recent weeks and investors are lining up in large numbers to bid for public issues. While Devayni International is looking to raise Rs 1,838 crore; Windlas Biotech will raise Rs 401 crore; Krsnaa Diagnostics will raise Rs 1,213 crore, and Exxaro Tiles will raise just Rs 161 crore. All IPOs are a mix of an offer for sale by existing shareholders and a fresh issue of equity shares. The four IPOs will remain open for subscription till the end of this week.

Read More