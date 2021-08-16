Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red; Devyani International, 3 other firms to debut on bourses today

Global cues were mixed as Asian markets failed to mirror Wall Street’s Friday gains. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets scaled fresh all-time highs last week and closed at their highest closing levels as bears commanded D-Street’s movement. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,437 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended last week at 16,529. Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2% each in the last five trading sessions. Entering the new week, SGX Nifty was down in the red, falling 33 points, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed as Asian markets failed to mirror Wall Street’s Friday gains. KOSPI, KOSDAQ, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and Hang Seng were in the red. Shanghai Composite was up with gains during the early hours of trade.

Dalal Street will today witness the listing of four new companies on the bourses. Windlas Biotech, Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles, and Krsnaa Diagnostics will debut on the bourses today. All the four IPOs were concluded earlier this year, garnering strong subscription figures from investors. Windlas Biotech was subscribed 22.44 times while Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 64.38 times. Investors subscribed to Exxaro Tiles’ IPO 22.65 times and Devyani International IPO was subscribed 116.7 times. Together the four IPOs raised Rs 3,631 crore from the primary market.

