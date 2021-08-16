Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red; Devyani International, 3 other firms to debut on bourses today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets scaled fresh all-time highs last week and closed at their highest closing levels as bears commanded D-Street’s movement. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,437 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended last week at 16,529. Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 2% each in the last five trading sessions. Entering the new week, SGX Nifty was down in the red, falling 33 points, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed as Asian markets failed to mirror Wall Street’s Friday gains. KOSPI, KOSDAQ, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and Hang Seng were in the red. Shanghai Composite was up with gains during the early hours of trade.
Dalal Street will today witness the listing of four new companies on the bourses. Windlas Biotech, Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles, and Krsnaa Diagnostics will debut on the bourses today. All the four IPOs were concluded earlier this year, garnering strong subscription figures from investors. Windlas Biotech was subscribed 22.44 times while Krsnaa Diagnostics was subscribed 64.38 times. Investors subscribed to Exxaro Tiles’ IPO 22.65 times and Devyani International IPO was subscribed 116.7 times. Together the four IPOs raised Rs 3,631 crore from the primary market.
"Markets are taking comfort from the upbeat global markets and supportive domestic cues amid the fear of a third COVID wave. However, we’re now seeing restricted participation and expect the same trend to continue, at least in the near future. We thus advise continuing with the “buy on dips” approach but focus largely on index majors and select midcaps for long trades. Among the sectors, participants should focus on banking(mainly private), financials, energy, FMCG and metal for fresh positions while pharma, media and realty may continue to trade lackluster," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking.
SGX Nifty was trading with losses on Monday morning. Nifty futures down in the red signal weakness ahead of the opening bell.
With corporate earnings season largely over, equity investors would focus on global trends for further direction in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said. Equity markets would remain closed on Thursday for Muharram. “The majority of India Inc’s first-quarter earnings were stronger-than-expected and in the absence of a major event, global cues are expected to guide the market direction,” said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.
Eight of the 10 most valued companies added a total Rs 1,60,408.24 crore to their market valuation last week, with heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries contributing the most amid a bullish trend in equities.
