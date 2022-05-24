Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets opened in the green on Tuesday morning. S&P BSE Sensex rose marginally to hover around 54,300 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index was holding above 16,200. Bank nifty index was up 0.33%, however, India VIX shot up 6.24% to breach 24 levels and near 25. After tanking yesterday, Tata Steel was up 1.3% on Tuesday as the top Sensex gainer on opening, followed by IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries. Hindustan Unilever was down 1.8% as the top drag on Sensex, accompanied by Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consultancy Services.

Today shares of Venus Pipes and Delhivery will list on the bourses. While the IPO of Venus Pipes was oversubscribed by all categories of investors, however, Delhivery’s public issue was not entirely subscribed by retail investors and NIIs. Further, IPO market will see action today as the public issue of Aether Industries opens for subscription. The Rs 808 crore IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 181 crore. Investors can subscribe to the issue in a fixed price band of Rs 610-642 per share. Started in 2013, Aether Industries is a specialty chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. The issue will close on Thursday, May 26.