Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets opened in the green on Tuesday morning. S&P BSE Sensex rose marginally to hover around 54,300 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index was holding above 16,200. Bank nifty index was up 0.33%, however, India VIX shot up 6.24% to breach 24 levels and near 25. After tanking yesterday, Tata Steel was up 1.3% on Tuesday as the top Sensex gainer on opening, followed by IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries. Hindustan Unilever was down 1.8% as the top drag on Sensex, accompanied by Tech Mahindra, and Tata Consultancy Services.
Today shares of Venus Pipes and Delhivery will list on the bourses. While the IPO of Venus Pipes was oversubscribed by all categories of investors, however, Delhivery’s public issue was not entirely subscribed by retail investors and NIIs. Further, IPO market will see action today as the public issue of Aether Industries opens for subscription. The Rs 808 crore IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 627 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 181 crore. Investors can subscribe to the issue in a fixed price band of Rs 610-642 per share. Started in 2013, Aether Industries is a specialty chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies. The issue will close on Thursday, May 26.
Minutes into the debut day trade, Venus Pipes & Tubes' share price rose 5% from the listing price or 7.9% from the issue price to hit a high of Rs 351.75 per share.
Delhivery shares made a tepid debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. Shares of the supply chain company started trading on BSE at Rs 493 per share, up 1.2% from its IPO price of Rs 487 per share. While at NSE, it began trading at Rs 495.2 apiece, up 1.7 per cent. At listing, Delhivery market capitalisation stood at Rs 35,718.01 crore. Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat to negative in today’s session. Delhivery’s Rs 5,235-crore public issue was subscribed 1.63 times. On successful listing on stock exchanges, Delhivery has joined the likes of already listed companies Blue Dart Express, TCI Express, and Mahindra Logistics. Read full story
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd shares marked a tepid listing on the stock exchanges today while the benchmark indices were seen dancing between gains and losses. Venus Pipes shares began trading at Rs 337 per share on NSE, up 3.53% from the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 310-326 per share. On BSE, the shares were trading at Rs 335 apiece. Venus Pipes IPO was offered to investors in the primary market earlier this month where the public issue garnered a strong response. The issue was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares.
Sensex and Nifty started the day flat, dancing between marginal gains and losses. India VIX skyrocketed 6% to breach 24 levels.
“Technically, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 16,100, followed by 15,850. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,365 and 16,465. For bank nifty support and resistance stands at 34,000 and 34,500,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.
The black gold marked its fourth weekly gain in a row, with WTI Crude oil July futures rising above $110 per barrel in the previous week, as the products market remained tight amid strong demand, trumping concerns about an economic slowdown that have roiled financial markets. Rising demand for motor fuels and shrinking inventories ahead of the summer driving season underscored a fundamentally tight supply situation even as broader economic fears shook equity markets. However, upside was capped amid reports that the US will allow European companies still operating in Venezuela to divert more oil to the continent immediately. Read full story
Tracking overnight recovery in US markets and SGX Nifty flirting above the dotted lines, domestic indices are set to open on a firm note. Some constructive buying is quite likely on media reports that President Joe Biden has suggested that he might lift tariffs on Chinese goods. All eyes will be on the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled for Tuesday. The FOMC minutes later on Wednesday will provide cues on the central bank’s rate-hike path. The second reading of 1st -quarter U.S GDP will trickle out on Thursday. Last 2-days technical indicators do suggest directional strength as Nifty could aim to move higher and consolidate near the 16411-16657 hurdle zone. We believe, Nifty has hit the market bottom, and it makes sense to buy at current levels.
~ Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
The prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged by the OMCs on Tuesday after prices were cut on Saturday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on Saturday. Petrol price in Delhi today stands Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs105.41 a litre till last week, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.
Three stocks – Delta Corp, GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance – are under the F&O ban for 24 May 2022. Nifty futures were ruling 53 points or 0.33 per cent up at 16,228.50 on Singaporean Exchange . “While we remain open to further pullback rallies in the very near term, we must remember that the intermediate trend remains down. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15735 is broken. Till then enjoy any rally till it lasts,” Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities, said. Read full story
“Clearly, we are witnessing volatility within a broad trading range and the market has approached the higher end of the range which coincides with the ’20-day EMA’ resistance. If the index fails to surpass this hurdle, then we could see the index correct again and continue to consolidate within a broad range. Traders are advised to lighten up at the higher end and wait for a clear breakout before initiating fresh longs. With the recent pullback, the momentum readings have relieved the oversold set-ups. The intraday supports for the coming session are placed around 16130 and 16043 whereas resistances are seen around 16272 and 16358,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
US stocks ended higher on Monday as gains from banks and a rebound in market-leading tech shares supported a broad-based rally following Wall Street’s longest streak of weekly declines since the dotcom bust more than 20 years ago.
“Markets have seen a roller coaster kind of ride for the last few weeks with Nifty taking support around 15,800 levels multiple times. It bounced back sharply in the last 3 trading sessions by 640 points (4%) from a low of 15,775 on Thursday to an intraday high of 16,414 on Monday. However, absence of any follow up buying at higher levels, macro headwinds of inflation and interest rates and consistent FII selling have kept the gains in check and selling pressure re-emerging around the 16,400 mark. With most of the results already out, the market would track global developments apart from the last leg of earning season for further cues. We expect this volatility to continue this week given uncertain environment as well as monthly F&O expiry on Thursday. Even VIX at 23.4 levels is giving discomfort and suggesting elevated volatility ahead,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.
“Technically, Nifty has formed a bearish candlestick on the daily timeframe. Bulls remain in trap as from the past week no continuous day index is closed in green. From the hourly chart, Nifty has formed a triple top pattern suggesting weakness amid coming days, however, view negated closing and sustaining above 16400 levels. Indicators such as RSI still remained in the oversold zone while MACD also suggests weakness ahead. The Nifty may find support around 16000 levels followed by 15850 while on the upside 16500 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 33500, while resistance is placed at 35200 levels,” said Om Mehra, Research Associate, Choice Broking.
Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-up on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Early trends on SGX Nifty indicated a flat to positive start for benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 as the Nifty futures were trading with a gain of 52.50 points or 0.32% at around 16,228 level on the Singaporean Exchange. “Global headwinds are keeping the markets on the edge and the last leg of earnings is further adding to the volatility. We reiterate our cautious view and suggest preferring hedged positions until we see a decisive breakout from the 15,700-16,400 range in Nifty,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking. In the previous session, indices ended marginally lower, dragged by metal stocks as the government imposed export duties on iron ore and some steel intermediaries.
SGX Nifty is in the green on Tuesday morning ahead of the day's trade.