Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens in green, Nifty nears 16300; Tata Steel, HDFC top gainers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets opened with gains on Wednesday morning. S&P BSE Sensex rose more than 150 points on opening, breaching 54,500 levels. NSE Nifty 50 regained 16,300. Bank Nifty touched 34,700 while India VIX slipped into the red, but was still above 22 levels. Tata Steel was the top gainer on Sensex, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and Power Grid. Asian Paints was down 1.9% as the top laggard on Sensex. Other drags included IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Infosys.
IPO market will continue to witness action today with public offers of Delhivery and Venus Pipes set to open. Delhivery is looking to raise Rs 5,235 crore from the issue which is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company. Meanwhile, Venus Pipes is expected to mop up Rs 165.41 crore from the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue. Venus Pipes has raised Rs 49 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue while Delhivery has managed to raise Rs 2,347 crore. Both the issues will close on Friday.
“Positive geopolitical developments, as well as stronger-than-expected critical macroeconomic data, may assist to change the tide and entice investors to return to the equities market. Investors should exercise caution in the markets, and we recommend accumulating some liquidity during the current decline, as uncertainty and volatility are likely to linger for some time. In these situations, investors should exercise caution and take advantage of market declines to acquire fundamentally sound securities. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,000 and 16,500 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 33500 and 35,000 respectively,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.
For the traders, 16200/54200 would be the key level to watch out, strong possibility of one more quick intraday correction is not ruled out, if the index succeeds to trade below 16200/54200. Below this level, the Nifty/Sensex could touch the level of 16100-16050/54000-53700. On the flip side, fresh pullback rally is possible only after 16300/54500 intraday breakouts. Above the same, the index would retest the level of 16400-16450/55000-55200. Read full story
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to see a tepid start on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were ruling at 16,173, down 38 points or 0.23 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex closed 105.82 points or 0.19% lower at 54,364.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 61.90 points or 0.38% lower at 16,240. Analysts said that markets were witnessing volatile swings as various factors like rising interest rates, concerns over slower economic growth and further tightening measure in China continued to weigh on investors.
“US inflation data today could set the tone for the market from here. 16,200 should act as key support today and if we break this we could see 16,000 being tested. On the flip side, shorts will get challenged only if we cross 16,400,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Markets are witnessing volatile swings as various factors like rising interest rates, concerns over slower economic growth and further tightening measure in China continued to weigh on investors. Nifty has corrected sharply by 6.5% in the last 7 trading sessions. While the secondary market is struggling with volatility, we are witnessing lot of action in the primary market. LIC IPO was oversubscribed 2.95x despite being one of the largest fundraise ever in India. Also we saw strong listing of Campus Activewear on Monday. Three more IPO are lined up this week with Prudent Corporate Advisory Services ipo opened on 10th while Delhivery and Venus Pipes and Tubes opening on May 11.
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol prices have now been left untouched for more than a month now (35 days) by oil marketing companies (OMC). Prices have been steady since April 6 after OMCs hiked prices by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities that started on March 22. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi is currently priced at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise nearly a month ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
Indian equity markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday amid weak global cues. Nifty futures were trading 43 points, or 0.27% lower at 16,167.50 on the Singapore Exchange signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down start. In the previous session, Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 closed in the red amid high volatility. Markets are witnessing volatile swings as various factors like rising interest rates, concerns over slower economic growth and further tightening measure in China continued to weigh on investors. “We reiterate our bearish stance on the markets, in absence of any positive trigger. Participants shouldn’t read much into a single-day rebound and wait for some decisive reversal signal. Besides, stability on the global front is equally critical for any sustained move,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Our markets had steady start for the day inspite of the negative global cues. The Banking index outperformed and kept the momentum intact for most of the day. But the overall market breadth was weak which hinted that it was just a pullback in the index. Recently, the pullbacks in Nifty had resisted around its ’20 EMA’ on the hourly chart and in today’s session too up move in Nifty witnessed selling pressure around 16400 which was its ’hourly 20 EMA’. So there’s no change in structure and the momentum readings on the intraday charts which were oversold, have witnessed some bounce too. The trend continues to be negative and hence we continue with our advice for traders to avoid bottom fishing. The probable downside levels to watch would in the coming session would be around 16157 and 16075 while resistance is seen around 16400.
~ Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
Delhivery IPO will open on 11 May for subscription and close on 13 May. The Rs 5,235-crore issue will be sold at a price band of Rs 462-487 per share. Upon successful listing on BSE and NSE, Delhivery will join the likes of other listed companies Blue Dart Express, TCI Express, and Mahindra Logistics. The book running lead managers to Delhivery IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited. The registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Private Limited. The shares were seen trading flat in the grey market on Tuesday, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies.
Venus Pipes & Tubes said it has collected over Rs 49 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale which will open for public subscription on Wednesday. The company has decided to allocate 15,22,186 shares at Rs 326 per share to anchor investors, taking the transaction size to Rs 49.62 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.