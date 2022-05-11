Share Market LIVE: Sensex opens in green, Nifty nears 16300; Tata Steel, HDFC top gainers

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets opened with gains on Wednesday morning. S&P BSE Sensex rose more than 150 points on opening, breaching 54,500 levels. NSE Nifty 50 regained 16,300. Bank Nifty touched 34,700 while India VIX slipped into the red, but was still above 22 levels. Tata Steel was the top gainer on Sensex, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and Power Grid. Asian Paints was down 1.9% as the top laggard on Sensex. Other drags included IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Infosys.

IPO market will continue to witness action today with public offers of Delhivery and Venus Pipes set to open. Delhivery is looking to raise Rs 5,235 crore from the issue which is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders of the company. Meanwhile, Venus Pipes is expected to mop up Rs 165.41 crore from the IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue. Venus Pipes has raised Rs 49 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue while Delhivery has managed to raise Rs 2,347 crore. Both the issues will close on Friday.