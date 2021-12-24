Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; Data Patterns shares to list today

Live

Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up in the green hinting at a continuation of the positive momentum on Dalal Street.

Shares of Data Patterns (India) will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 588 crore IPO (Initial public offering) of the company was heavily oversubscribed earlier this month. The public issue was subscribed a total of 119.62 times led by Non-institutional Investors who subscribed their portion 254 times the quota. Qualified Institutional Buyers had bod 191 times while retail portion was subscribed 23 times. Shares of Data Patterns were offered to investors in a fixed price band of Rs 555-585 per share, in a bid lot of 25 equity shares.

Live Updates 7:55 (IST) 24 Dec 2021 HSBC AMC to acquire L&T Mutual Fund for $425 million Foreign lender HSBC on Thursday announced that its asset management arm will acquire L&T Mutual Fund for USD 425 million (about Rs 3,192 crore). L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) and HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AMC) have entered into a definitive agreement whereby the latter will acquire 100 per cent equity shares of L&T Investment Management, according to a statement. Read full story 7:54 (IST) 24 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty in green SGX Nifty was up 70 points on Friday morning. Nifty futures trading higher hint at a positive start to the day's trade.