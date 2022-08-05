Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices ended their 6-day gaining streak on the weekly F&O expiry session yesterday. S&P BSE Sensex closed 51.73 points or 0.09% lower at 58,298 while the NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 6.15 points or 0.04% to settle at 17,382. India VIX soared more than 4% to close the day above 19 levels. Now, entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a tepid opening to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed with losses while the tech-heavy NASDAQ gained. Asian stock markets were moving higher.
Investors will today keep a close on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) action announcement. The MPC is expected to hike the policy rate once again today and many economists are projecting a 50 basis point hike. It will also be interesting to hear RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ comments on inflation, economic growth, liquidity, and further rate hikes. With a 50 basis point rate hike, the repo rate will be back at 5.4% — the pre-pandemic levels. The MPC may find some comfort in the falling commodity prices but inflation still remains above the RBI’s tolerance band.
“Friday’s price action post the RBI Policy will be of utmost importance as that will lead to the short term directional move for the market. Since the momentum readings on the daily chart are in an overbought zone, traders should look to lighten up long positions. A break of low of 17160 will then confirm the change of trend. Also in last couple of sessions, the up move has been concentrated to fewer stocks and sectors which is a sign of divergence. So traders should be very specific in stock picking at current levels and trade with proper risk management. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 17160 and 17000 while resistances are seen around 17500 and 17600,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on week’s last trading day. Ahead of Friday’s session, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a positive opening for benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed with losses while the tech-heavy NASDAQ gained in the US. Asian stock markets were moving higher in morning trade. “Markets will be closely eyeing the outcome of MPC’s monetary policy meet on Friday. Before that, the performance of the global indices amid the fresh developments on China-Taiwan tension would dictate the trend in early trades,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
“Bearish zone below 17250 and bullish zone above 17500. Neutral zone between 17250 and 17500. Bank Nifty range is seen at 37500 to 38200,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
The prices of petrol and diesel on August 4, were left untouched by OMCs once again. Prices have held steady for 72 days now across the country, except in Maharashtra. Pieces were cut in Maharashtra when the state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month — a move that will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
“Intraday volatility has been the hallmark in the last two trading sessions and bulls are not even giving an inch of their territory. Nifty made an even bigger hanging man candle which is bearish while Bank Nifty formed a bearish engulfing candle,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
SGX Nifty was trading 50 points higher on Friday morning. Nifty futures trading higher suggest a positive start to the day's trade.
The RBI MPC in its upcoming August meeting could continue with frontloading of rate hikes to at least above its pre-covid level of 5.15% to keep a check on inflation. Elevated inflation prints have compelled central banks globally to speed-up monetary policy tightening to limit impact of high energy and food prices. The US Fed reserve in its July meeting raised rates by 75 bps to 2.25-2.5%, in line with its guidance and street expectations. The European Central Bank raised the key benchmark rate for the first time in 11 years by 50 bps. From its last policy meeting, the environment has changed – domestic inflation saw moderation, global market fear of recession has ebbed and the liquidity has tightened.
“After the sharp run up in the last few days, Nifty now trades at 20x FY23 PE, which is above its 10-year average, thus offering limited upside in the near term. RBI’s policy outcome on Friday would be the key event that the market would track. Going forward, it could be a tug of war between domestic and global factors which would determine the market direction,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.