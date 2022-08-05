Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices ended their 6-day gaining streak on the weekly F&O expiry session yesterday. S&P BSE Sensex closed 51.73 points or 0.09% lower at 58,298 while the NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 6.15 points or 0.04% to settle at 17,382. India VIX soared more than 4% to close the day above 19 levels. Now, entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a tepid opening to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed with losses while the tech-heavy NASDAQ gained. Asian stock markets were moving higher.

Investors will today keep a close on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) action announcement. The MPC is expected to hike the policy rate once again today and many economists are projecting a 50 basis point hike. It will also be interesting to hear RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ comments on inflation, economic growth, liquidity, and further rate hikes. With a 50 basis point rate hike, the repo rate will be back at 5.4% — the pre-pandemic levels. The MPC may find some comfort in the falling commodity prices but inflation still remains above the RBI’s tolerance band.

