Market Live: D-Street stares at flat start, Nifty resistance at 18380; RIL to invest over Rs 5 lk cr in Guj

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Sensex, Nifty50 may open gap-down on Friday amid weak global cues as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start, with a loss of 50 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,251 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets continued the winning momentum for fifth straight session on Thursday but ended with marginal gains in a volatile session. Benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty50 may open gap-down on Friday amid weak global cues as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start, with a loss of 50 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,251 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian stocks dropped today tracking US markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.48%, while Topix slid 1.4%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.7%. Nasdaq fell to its lowest level since October, S&P 500 lost 0.64%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat on Thursday.

Shares of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd will remain in focus as the company announced on Thursday that it will invest nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in green energy and other projects in Gujarat. RIL has already begun scouting land for 100 GW renewable energy projects to be set up in the next 10-15 years. The company will also invest another Rs 60,000 crore to manufacture solar PV cells and other renewable energy equipment, it said.

Live Updates 8:21 (IST) 14 Jan 2022 Nifty support, resistance levels to watch out for Nifty finds support around 17950, while 18400 will act as resistance. Bank Nifty finds support around 38250 while 39150 will act as resistance on the upside, said IIFL Securities. 8:20 (IST) 14 Jan 2022 Strong earnings delivery needed for sustenance of positive movement Markets have recovered sharply by more than 11% from its recent lows of 16,400 levels in just 20 days. Low impact of omicron variant and positive macro data points have helped improve the sentiments. However, valuations are no longer cheap and require strong earnings delivery for sustenance of positive movement in the market, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. 8:17 (IST) 14 Jan 2022 Downward correction from the highs could find support at uptrend line around 18000 levels The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Emergence of high volatility and a formation of doji at the hurdle could be pointing towards the possible consolidation or minor weakness in the next few sessions. Any downward correction from the highs could find support at uptrend line around 18000 levels. However, a decisive move above 18272 is likely to negate the bearish setup for the near term, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.