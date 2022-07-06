Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets slumped in the closing hour of trade on Tuesday as bears overpowered bulls. S&P BSE Sensex slid 100 points or 0.19% to settle at 53,134 while the NSE Nifty 50 index shed 24.5 points or 0.15% to end at 15,810. Broader markets followed the headline indices, except Nifty Smallcap 250 index which closed in the green. Ahead of Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a gap-up start for equity markets. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street indices closed in either direct with S&P 500 and NASDAQ gaining while Dow Jones slipped. Asian markets, except KOSDAQ, were all in the red.

With recession fears mounting, crude oil tumbled $10 per barrel on Tuesday. Oil traders took into account the growing concern of recession in major economies along with a strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers that could hinder supply. “The market is getting tight, but still we’re getting creamed and the only way you can explain that away is fear of recession in every risk asset,” said Robert Yawger, director, energy futures at Mizuho in New York. “You’re feeling the pressure.” On Wednesday morning, however, crude oil did recover some losses. Brent Crude was trading at $105.59 per barrel while WTI crude was at $101.95 per barrel. WTI Crude had slipped below $100 mark on Tuesday.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates