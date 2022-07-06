Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets slumped in the closing hour of trade on Tuesday as bears overpowered bulls. S&P BSE Sensex slid 100 points or 0.19% to settle at 53,134 while the NSE Nifty 50 index shed 24.5 points or 0.15% to end at 15,810. Broader markets followed the headline indices, except Nifty Smallcap 250 index which closed in the green. Ahead of Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a gap-up start for equity markets. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street indices closed in either direct with S&P 500 and NASDAQ gaining while Dow Jones slipped. Asian markets, except KOSDAQ, were all in the red.
With recession fears mounting, crude oil tumbled $10 per barrel on Tuesday. Oil traders took into account the growing concern of recession in major economies along with a strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers that could hinder supply. “The market is getting tight, but still we’re getting creamed and the only way you can explain that away is fear of recession in every risk asset,” said Robert Yawger, director, energy futures at Mizuho in New York. “You’re feeling the pressure.” On Wednesday morning, however, crude oil did recover some losses. Brent Crude was trading at $105.59 per barrel while WTI crude was at $101.95 per barrel. WTI Crude had slipped below $100 mark on Tuesday.
The prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday, July 6 were left untouched as OMCs continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for more than a month now. Prices have remained steady after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to see gap-up opening on Wednesday, a day ahead of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were up 41.50 points or 0.3 per cent at 15,807.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex shed 100.42 points or 0.19% to settle at 53,134 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 24.5 points or 0.15% to close at 15,810. Analysts say that nervousness ahead of the US Fed meeting minutes as well as expectation of weakness in the upcoming results season made investors to book out from the intraday gains. Even Indian rupee touched a new record low adding to the overall weakness in the market. Read full story
“As far as levels are concerned, we have hit an important hurdle of 16000 and Nifty needs a close above the same now for any further strength. On the flipside, the rising trendline support of the recent pullback move is placed in the range of 15650-15600. Traders are advised to avoid aggressive positions and watch out for further signs for short term trend,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
SGX Nifty was up 40 points on Wednesday morning, suggesting a positive start for Dalal Street. Global cues were, however, mixed.
Oil plummeted by about $10 a barrel on Tuesday as concerns of a global recession curtailing demand overshadowed a strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers that could cut exports and exacerbate supply shortages. Global benchmark Brent crude was down $10.65, or 9.4%, at $102.85 a barrel by 12:46 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $9.36, or 8.6%, to $99.07 a barrel from Friday’s close. There was no WTI settlement on Monday because of a U.S. holiday.