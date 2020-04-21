Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at negative opening; crude oil prices crash to record low on scant storage

The price on the futures contract for West Texas crude that is due to expire Tuesday fell into negative territory — minus $37.63 a barrel

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range on Monday. BSE Sensex ended 60 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 31,648, while the broader Nifty 50 index ended flat with a negative bias at 9,266. Asian markets were posied to follow Wall Street tumble on Tuesday after oil prices futures turned negative for the first time. The unused oil sloshing around that American energy companies have run out of room to store it. Japan’s Nikkei futures were up 0.52% while Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.99%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks tumbled tracking crash in US crude futures, which turned negative during the trade due to scant storage. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.44% to end at 23,650.44 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79% to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03% to 8,560.73.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down opening for Sensex and Nifty with 137 points or 1.48 per cent points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,123 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The price on the futures contract for West Texas crude that is due to expire Tuesday fell into negative territory — minus $37.63 a barrel. The reason: with the pandemic bringing the economy to a standstill, there is so much unused oil sloshing around that American energy companies have run out of room to store it. And if there’s no place to put the oil, no one wants a crude contract that is about to come due.

