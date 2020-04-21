Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at negative opening; crude oil prices crash to record low on scant storage

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range on Monday. BSE Sensex ended 60 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 31,648, while the broader Nifty 50 index ended flat with a negative bias at 9,266. Asian markets were posied to follow Wall Street tumble on Tuesday after oil prices futures turned negative for the first time. The unused oil sloshing around that American energy companies have run out of room to store it. Japan’s Nikkei futures were up 0.52% while Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.99%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks tumbled tracking crash in US crude futures, which turned negative during the trade due to scant storage. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.44% to end at 23,650.44 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79% to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03% to 8,560.73.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down opening for Sensex and Nifty with 137 points or 1.48 per cent points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,123 on the Singaporean Exchange.
The price on the futures contract for West Texas crude that is due to expire Tuesday fell into negative territory — minus $37.63 a barrel. The reason: with the pandemic bringing the economy to a standstill, there is so much unused oil sloshing around that American energy companies have run out of room to store it. And if there’s no place to put the oil, no one wants a crude contract that is about to come due.
Highlights
With unprecedented developments and the consequent fall in the global economies and markets, gold is likely to remain well bid, till the river of uncertainties is finally crossed whenever that would be. There is substantial growing demand for gold from central banks across the globe and also by ETFs in recent years. All these factors will keep the gold prices high, and only with an elimination of the current uncertainties and a rise in the US interest rates, we may see any halt in the upward movement in gold prices. Strategically, an amount equivalent to 5% of the overall portfolio should be invested in gold," says Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.
The carnage witnessed in crude oil prices somehow guarded further depreciation in the currency. Sentiments continue to remain downbeat due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, and anxiety that it could cause lasting damage on the economy. As of now, the domestic currency is likely to remain in a range of 75.30 mark on the higher side and 78 on the lower side, says Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd
The steps which are taken by the government for the lifting of lockdown partially, RBI’s measures to stabilise the financial system and the projection of normal monsoon have provided a sentimental boost. However, a sharp increase in coronavirus cases is still the major cause of concern. Further, as the earnings season progresses, the stock specific movement would remain high hence we would advise participants to continue with a cautious approach and prefer hedged bets, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
US stocks tumbled tracking crash in US crude futures, which turned negative during the trade due to scant storage. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.44% to end at 23,650.44 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79% to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03% to 8,560.73.
Asian markets were posied to follow Wall Street tumble on Tuesday after oil prices futures turned negative for the first time. The unused oil sloshing around that American energy companies have run out of room to store it. Japan’s Nikkei futures were up 0.52% while Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.99%.
It's a grim situation, playing out in the oil markets grabbing eyeballs of the entire investor fraternity and defying logic. The absolute collapse of WTI prices is primarily owing to the expiry of May WTI contracts, alongside the significant demand destruction due to lockdowns in several countries and supply glut in oil markets. Put simply in other words, the sellers are paying the buyers. Oil traders are unwilling to take the delivery owing to lack of storage space. In complete contrast, Brent crude prices are trading at about $25/bbl. The reason for this sharp divergence is that WTI needs to be physically delivered at Cushing, Oklahoma whereas for Brent contract, deliveries can be done offshore at multiple locations, says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd
Of all the wild, unprecedented swings in financial markets since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, none has been more jaw-dropping than Monday’s collapse in a key segment of U.S. oil trading. The price on the futures contract for West Texas crude that is due to expire Tuesday fell into negative territory — minus $37.63 a barrel. The reason: with the pandemic bringing the economy to a standstill, there is so much unused oil sloshing around that American energy companies have run out of room to store it.
Read full story
BSE Sensex ended 60 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 31,648, while the broader Nifty 50 index ended flat with a negative bias at 9,266