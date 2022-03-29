Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 110 points or 0.64 per cent up at 17,390 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say that the trend of the market looks bullish and chances of moving up from the current consolidation seems to be much higher. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex added 231 points or 0.40% to close at 57,5923 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 69 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,222. Asian stock markets surged following a fall in oil prices in overnight trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.8% higher, while the Topix rose 0.69%. US stock indices ended higher in overnight trade on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27%, the S&P 500 gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31%.
Veranda Learning Solutions’ Rs 200-crore IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, at a price band of Rs 130-137 per equity share. The Chennai-based company raised Rs 46.75 crore from three anchor investors, ahead of public issue launch. The company finalised allocation of 34.12 crore equity shares to anchor investors, at an upper price band of Rs 137 per equity share. This would be the second IPO to be launched for subscription in March 2022.
Overnight rally on the Wall Street is expected to give local gauges a major boost in early trades, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume today while oil prices tanked below $105 a barrel amidst fuel demand concerns in China after Shanghai launched a phased lockdown. Nifty’s support is seen at psychological 17000 mark and below the same, expect a waterfall of selling which could take Nifty down to 16691 mark with inter-week perspective. The technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at 17807 mark. Intraday hurdles at 17489 mark. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Mixed global cues combined with a lack of any domestic trigger are causing volatile swings in the index. However, the rotational buying in select index majors is helping the benchmark to hold at higher levels. Going ahead, a decisive break above 17,350 in Nifty would fuel further surge else consolidation will continue. Meanwhile, traders should continue with a hedged approach. Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the seventh time in eight days by oil marketing companies (OMC). Fuel rates have now increased by as much as Rs 4.90 per litre after OMC hiked prices for the first time last Tuesday. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 100.21 per litre up from Rs 99.41 per litre yesterday, an increase of 80 paise from yesterday while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 91.47 from Rs 90.77, an increase of 70 paise from yesterday. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 115.04 and Rs 99.25, respectively. Pieces were hiked last week for the first time in 4 months. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Ruchi Soya: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 28 March provided an option to the investors in Ruchi Soya’s Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their applications.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel’s management has affirmed ambitions of Rs 300 ARPU with further tariff hikes and continued ‘premiumisation’ during a recent analyst meet.
Nifty has again taken support at 17000 but the broader texture of the market is still non-directional, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. “In the near future, as long as the Nifty is holding the 17100 level, the market is likely to retest the level of 17325-17400. However, if the Nifty falls below the same, it could trigger further weakness till 17000-1695,” he added. Nagaraj Shetti believes that a sustainable move could only occur above 17500 levels, which could then open upside targets of around 17600-17800 levels for the near term,
Veranda Learning Solutions’ Rs 200-crore IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on 29 March and close on 31 March 2022. The company has fixed a price band at Rs 130-137 per share. Before filing the red herring prospectus, Veranda Learning raised Rs 40 crore by issuing 30.8 lakh equity through a private placement to the public category. The book running lead manager to the offer is Systematix Corporate Services, and the registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies.