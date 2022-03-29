Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 110 points or 0.64 per cent up at 17,390 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say that the trend of the market looks bullish and chances of moving up from the current consolidation seems to be much higher. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex added 231 points or 0.40% to close at 57,5923 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 69 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,222. Asian stock markets surged following a fall in oil prices in overnight trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 0.8% higher, while the Topix rose 0.69%. US stock indices ended higher in overnight trade on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27%, the S&P 500 gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31%.

Veranda Learning Solutions’ Rs 200-crore IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, at a price band of Rs 130-137 per equity share. The Chennai-based company raised Rs 46.75 crore from three anchor investors, ahead of public issue launch. The company finalised allocation of 34.12 crore equity shares to anchor investors, at an upper price band of Rs 137 per equity share. This would be the second IPO to be launched for subscription in March 2022.