Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; commercial papers issuance down as covid scare grew stronger

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets have continued to move higher breaching crucial resistance zones as bulls take control on Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 50,193 while the Nifty 50 index is placed at 15,108. Auto stocks and metals along with select financials have aided the rally. However, the gaining streak could take a breather on Wednesday morning. SGX Nifty was down 85 points during the early hours of trade, hinting at a gap-down opening. Global cues were negative with Wall Street equity indices having closed in the red and Asian peers moving southward.

Credit growth at banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) may be slowing down in India as commercial paper issuance dropped on-year basis in April. Data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), showed that CP issuances were to the tune of Rs 89,576 crore in April 2021, down from Rs 1.33 lakh crore in April 2020. Interestingly, April 2020 was a month of nationwide lockdown, in contrast to the smaller lockdowns currently in effect across states. The second, more severe wave of the coronavirus, is believed to be hindering credit growth. Analysts believe, both banks and NBFCs have now turned cautious about the well-being of their employees.