Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; commercial papers issuance down as covid scare grew stronger

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets have continued to move higher breaching crucial resistance zones as bulls take control on Dalal Street. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 50,193 while the Nifty 50 index is placed at 15,108. Auto stocks and metals along with select financials have aided the rally. However, the gaining streak could take a breather on Wednesday morning. SGX Nifty was down 85 points during the early hours of trade, hinting at a gap-down opening. Global cues were negative with Wall Street equity indices having closed in the red and Asian peers moving southward.
Credit growth at banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) may be slowing down in India as commercial paper issuance dropped on-year basis in April. Data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), showed that CP issuances were to the tune of Rs 89,576 crore in April 2021, down from Rs 1.33 lakh crore in April 2020. Interestingly, April 2020 was a month of nationwide lockdown, in contrast to the smaller lockdowns currently in effect across states. The second, more severe wave of the coronavirus, is believed to be hindering credit growth. Analysts believe, both banks and NBFCs have now turned cautious about the well-being of their employees.
Highlights
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged today. So far this month, rates have been increased 10 times. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 92.85 per litre, while diesel in the capital city costs Rs 83.51 litre today. Petrol price in Delhi has been increased by Rs 2.45 so far in May, while diesel price has surged Rs 2.78 per lire. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 76 points or 0.50 per cent down at 15,084.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will take cues from COVID infection cases, ongoing vaccination drive, Q4 results, oil prices, rupee trajectory and other global developments.
"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The unfilled opening upside gap and a formation of small positive candle could hint at a possibility of profit booking emerging from the highs. Hence, bulls needs to be cautious at the swing highs. Nifty not showing any profit booking in the next couple of sessions could open the next upside levels of 15450-15500 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 15000 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
The commerce ministry is weighing a proposal to overhaul a key scheme for services exporters to make it more broad-based and foolproof so that a wider pool of businesses, especially Covid-hit MSMEs, get the succour.
SGX Nifty was down 98 points on Wednesday morning. Sensex and Nifty have been opening with gains for the first two days of the week, however, the sharp fall in Nifty futures could see domestic markets open in red today.
A year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in issuances of commercial papers in April 2021 may be hinting at a slowdown in credit growth at banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). As financiers count the human toll the pandemic is taking on their companies, they have begun to restrict some areas of operations that require high contact such as disbursements and collections. The phenomenon is in turn playing out in the CP market as companies do not need as much funds as they would under normal circumstances.
