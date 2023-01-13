Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The trend in the SGX Nifty hints at a positive start for domestic indices. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 46.5 points or 0.26% higher at 17,964.5 on Friday. The equity indices closed Thursday’s volatile session in red with BSE Sensex falling 147.47 pts or 0.25% to 59,958.03 and Nifty slipping 37.50 pts or 0.21% to 17,858.20. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.36% and Nifty FMCG dropped 0.36% while Nifty IT rose 0.43%. Among individual stocks, Paytm shares fell over 8% intraday. The US stock indices concluded the overnight session in green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 216.96 pts or 0.64% to 34,189.97, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 69.43 pts or 0.64% to 11,001.10 and S&P 500 advanced 13.56 pts or 0.34% to 3,983.17. The Asian markets were trading mixed on Friday morning. Japan’s Nikkei fell 323.85 pts or 1.22% to 26,125.97, China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 9.85 pts or 0.31% to 3,173.30 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 11.77 pts or 0.05% to 21,502.33.

India’s retail inflation or CPI fell to a one-year low of 5.72% in December, owing to a sharp deflation (-15.08%) in vegetables and easing price pressures in the broader “food and beverages” category, according to official data released on Thursday. The inflation stood at 5.88% in November 2022. With this, the headline inflation number remained below the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) medium-term target of 2-6% for the second straight month (it was previously above that range for 10 long months). On the other hand, US CPI inflation in December eased. The year-on-year inflation number for December has fallen to 6.5% from 7.1% in November 2022.

